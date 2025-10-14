ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Brazil Predictions Atletico Mineiro vs Cruzeiro prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 16, 2025

Atletico Mineiro vs Cruzeiro prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 16, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Atletico MG Atletico MG
Serie A Brazil (Round 28) 15 oct 2025, 20:30
- : -
Brazil,
Cruzeiro Cruzeiro
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the headline clashes of round 28 in the Brazilian Championship will take place on Thursday night at the MRV Arena in Belo Horizonte, where Atletico Mineiro hosts their fierce rivals Cruzeiro. I'm tipping a bet on goals in this matchup, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

This season has been a mixed bag for Galo. After a disastrous summer stretch where the team went six games without a win, Jorge Sampaoli's men are gradually finding their rhythm. Victories in the Copa Sudamericana boosted their confidence, and three wins in their last five outings across all competitions show that Atletico is rediscovering its trademark aggressive style.

Sampaoli is actively reshaping the squad, emphasizing vertical football and high-intensity pressing. The young Roni is gaining momentum up front, while veteran Hulk is now coming off the bench to make an impact in the second half. At home, Galo always plays with passion, and the derby against Cruzeiro is the perfect stage to prove they've truly emerged from their crisis.

Raposa are in the thick of the title race, even though they've lost some momentum in recent rounds. After a run of six straight wins, Leonardo Jardim's side suddenly hit a rough patch: a loss to Vasco and draws with Flamengo and Sport Recife have distanced them from leaders Palmeiras. But Cruzeiro's potential is huge, and players like Gabriel Barbosa and Matheus Pereira are capable of deciding any game.

There's a palpable sense of confidence within the squad—Jardim has built a clear structure where defense and ball control are key. Despite injury woes, Raposa know how to turn it up when it matters most. A derby victory could restore their psychological edge and reignite their title ambitions.

Probable lineups

  • Atletico Mineiro: Everson, Guilherme Arana, Vitor Hugo, Lyanco, Renzo Saravia, Bernard, Gustavo Scarpa, Igor Gomes, Fausto Vera, Roni, Dudu
  • Cruzeiro: Cassio, Kaiki, Villalba, Jonathan Jesus, Kauan Moraes, Matheus Pereira, Eduardo, Matheus Henrique, Lucas Silva, Gabriel Barbosa, Arroyo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Cruzeiro have won the last two derbies against Atletico Mineiro, both by a 2-0 scoreline.
  • Atletico have picked up three wins in their last five matches in all competitions.
  • Cruzeiro are winless in their last three Serie A outings.

Prediction

Both teams come into this derby highly motivated but with some key absences. Atletico are hitting form and play with extra fire at home, but Cruzeiro have a more balanced squad and know how to grind out results in tough matches. Expect a tightly contested battle here, and for our bet, we're backing "Total under 2.5 goals" at 1.55.

