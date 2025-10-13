ES ES FR FR
Leuven (W) vs Twente (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 15, 2025

Oud-Heverlee Leuven Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Women's Champions League (Round 2) 15 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Leuven, King Power at Den Dreef
FC Twente FC Twente
One of the matches in the second round of the UEFA Women's Champions League will take place on Wednesday at The King Power at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven, where Belgian champions Oud-Heverlee Leuven will host the decorated Dutch side Twente. Here’s a prediction for the outcome of this clash, with good odds for success.

Match preview

Oud-Heverlee Leuven surprised many in the opening round, managing to escape defeat away to a strong Paris FC side. The team showed real grit, coming back from 0-2 down thanks to clinical finishes from Pusztai and Everaerts. Domestically, the Belgian champions are also in fine form—a win over Brugge further boosted their confidence.

However, it’s worth noting that Leuven have been struggling defensively—they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five matches. Still, on home turf, the team looks battle-ready and will be eager to fight for a result once again.

Twente enter this encounter in sensational form, riding a 12-match unbeaten streak. In the opening round of the Champions League, the "Weavers" earned a respectable draw against one of the tournament favorites, London’s Chelsea. Their attack remains a real threat: they’ve netted 19 goals in their last six outings.

Even after dropping points at home to Utrecht in the league, Twente look solid both in terms of their quality of play and squad depth. In European competition, they’ve already demonstrated their strength, crushing Polish side GKS Katowice in the playoffs with an aggregate score of 8-1.

Probable lineups

  • Leuven (W): Seynhaeve L., Everaerts K., Mertens Z., Vefkind L., Nagy V., Kuypers I., Pusztai S., Biesmans J. (C), Konijnenberg J., Papafeodorou I., Reinders A.
  • Twente (W): Lemey D., Vlieg L., Karleer L., Knol A., Thuin A., Grunewagen L., Roord J., van Ginkel D. (C), Oude Elberink E., Ravensbergen J., Proost S.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Oud-Heverlee Leuven are unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions.
  • Twente are undefeated in their last 12 games.
  • Both teams kicked off the Champions League group stage with draws.

Prediction

Both teams are in excellent form, but Twente’s class and experience at the European level give them a clear edge. The visitors’ attacking firepower could well be the deciding factor, especially given Leuven’s occasional defensive lapses under pressure.

