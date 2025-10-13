ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Friendly International Predictions Mexico vs Ecuador prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 15, 2025

Mexico vs Ecuador prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 15, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Mexico vs Ecuador prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Mexico Mexico
Friendly International (Round 1) 14 oct 2025, 22:30
- : -
International,
Ecuador Ecuador
One of the most intriguing friendlies of the week will take place on Wednesday at the Akron Stadium, just outside Guadalajara, where Mexico will host Ecuador. Both squads continue to fine-tune their rosters and tactical setups ahead of the 2026 World Cup. For this clash, a bet on a low-scoring encounter looks like a promising option.

Match preview

Mexico suffered a painful 0-4 defeat to Colombia—a wake-up call for Javier Aguirre's side. "El Tri" conceded four shots on target and have now let in six goals in their last two matches—twice as many as in their previous eight games combined.

In addition to injuries to key players, Mexico is struggling up front: three games without a win and a dip in attacking output. With Raúl Jiménez and Ángel Sepúlveda sidelined, all hopes rest on Santiago Giménez, who himself has yet to find consistent form.

Ecuador, on the other hand, come into this match riding a 12-game unbeaten streak, though many of those games ended in draws. Félix Sánchez Bas’ men have impressed with their defensive solidity—just one goal conceded in their last six outings.

Even without Moisés Caicedo, Ecuador remain a well-structured and confident side. Keep an eye on veteran Enner Valencia, who could move up to fifth all-time in national team appearances, while Piero Hincapié continues to anchor the defense.

Probable lineups

  • Mexico: Malagón; Sánchez, Montes, Reyes, Gallardo; Romo, Ruiz; Huerta, Pineda, Vega; Giménez
  • Ecuador: Galíndez; Franco, Ordoñez, Pacho, Estupiñán; Castillo, Vite; Minda, Yeboah, Páez; Valencia

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Ecuador are unbeaten in their last 12 matches but have only won twice in 2025.
  • Mexico are winless in their last three games.
  • Ecuador haven't lost to Mexico since 2020, but have never beaten them on Mexican soil.

Prediction

Both teams are unlikely to take risks—especially with injuries mounting and the World Cup on the horizon. With two solid defences and cautious approaches from both managers, this game could well finish with very few goals.

