El Salvador vs Guatemala prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 15, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
One of the matches in the final stage of the North American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup takes place overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday at the Estadio Jorge Gonzalez in San Salvador, where El Salvador will host Guatemala. Let’s break down the best outcome bet for this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

El Salvador kicked off the last phase of qualification with a win over Guatemala in the opening round, sparking hope among fans for a playoff push. However, that optimism faded after two consecutive home defeats—against Suriname (1-2) and Panama (0-1)—dropping Hernán Darío Gómez’s squad to the lower half of the table.

The team’s main issue is its lack of firepower: just three goals scored in their last seven matches. On the bright side, the defense deserves credit—El Salvador has kept three clean sheets in that span, including a shutout victory in their previous head-to-head encounter with Guatemala.

Guatemala squandered a win over Suriname in the last round, conceding in the 94th minute and settling for a 1-1 draw. That result left José Carlos Pinto’s men at the bottom of the group, though the gap to second place remains minimal.

The team has struggled to regain form since their surprise Gold Cup semifinal run—they’ve managed just one win in their last seven matches, and that came via penalties. Still, a top-two finish is within reach, especially with home games remaining, but a loss here could prove critical.

Probable lineups

  • El Salvador: Gonzalez; Valladares, Dominguez, Rodriguez, Cibrian, Climaco; Seren, Diaz; Cerritos; Vasquez, Gil
  • Guatemala: Hagen; Herrera, Pinto, Samayoa, Franco, Morales; Santis, Robles, Saravia, Lopez; Lom

Match facts and head-to-head

  • El Salvador won the first match of this qualifying stage against Guatemala.
  • El Salvador has not scored more than one goal in any of their last seven matches.
  • Guatemala is winless in their last six matches in regulation time.

Prediction

The psychological blow of letting victory slip away against Suriname could weigh on Guatemala’s mindset. El Salvador, despite their struggles, are at home and know how to beat this opponent. Expect a tight contest, but with the edge going to the hosts.

