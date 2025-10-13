Prediction on game W1(-2.5) Odds: 1.74 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of the final stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament in the CONCACAF zone will take place on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Kingston, where Jamaica will host Bermuda. We offer a bet on the outcome of this Caribbean clash with a high probability of success.

Match preview

Jamaica made a confident start to the final qualifying round, securing two clean-sheet victories — over Bermuda (4-0) and Trinidad and Tobago (2-0). However, in the third round, Steve McClaren's team suffered a surprising 0-2 defeat to Curaçao, losing their grip on the top spot in the group and missing the chance for early World Cup qualification.

The coaching staff is counting on the return of holding midfielders Isaac Hayden and Kasey Palmer, whose absence against Curaçao proved critical. Having these players back should strengthen control in the center of the pitch, especially with Jamaica expected to dominate against a weaker opponent.

Bermuda have been the true surprise package of this qualifying campaign, making it to the final group stage, but their results so far have been disappointing. The team has suffered three straight defeats, conceding a total of ten goals and managing to score in only one match.

The visitors' main hope remains goalkeeper Dale Eve, who leads the qualifiers in saves. Striker Nahki Wells is still searching for his form, and the coaching staff is unlikely to experiment, meaning the starting lineup should remain unchanged.

Probable lineups

Jamaica : Blake; Bell, King, Pinnock, Lembikisa; Hayden, Palmer; Cephas, Russell, Campbell; Kadamarteri

: Blake; Bell, King, Pinnock, Lembikisa; Hayden, Palmer; Cephas, Russell, Campbell; Kadamarteri Bermuda: Eve; Jones, Leverock, Twite, Hill; Martin, Clemons; Crichlow, Lambe, Parfitt-Williams; Wells

Match facts and head-to-head

Jamaica have won the last five head-to-head meetings against Bermuda.

In the last two encounters between these teams, Jamaica did not concede a single goal.

Bermuda are conceding on average more than three goals per game in this qualifying campaign.

Prediction

Jamaica remain the group favorites and will surely be eager to bounce back from their recent defeat. The return of key midfielders will reinforce the team's structure, and the motivation of possible qualification should give them an additional boost. We expect a confident home win with a clean sheet.