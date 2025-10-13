ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Asian Cup Predictions India vs Singapore prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

India vs Singapore prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
India vs Singapore prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
India India
Asian Cup (Round 4) 14 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
International,
Singapore Singapore
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6
One of the matches of the 4th round in the third stage of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers will take place on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, where India will host Singapore. Here’s a betting tip for this encounter with favorable odds for success.

Match preview

The Indian national team enters this fixture in a complicated position: after three games, the "Blue Tigers" have only two points. Nevertheless, the team has shown fighting spirit—last round, they managed to salvage a draw in Singapore thanks to a last-gasp goal from Rahim Ali. Khalid Jamil's squad are unbeaten in three consecutive matches and feel more confident at home, where they are also undefeated in their last three games.

However, India’s main issue is poor finishing. The team has scored just two goals in their last four official matches and struggles to create clear-cut chances. This is particularly noticeable at home, where in four of their last six matches, they failed to find the back of the net. Still, their defensive discipline and overall organization provide reasons for optimism ahead of this clash.

Singapore have started the qualifiers confidently, remaining unbeaten and sitting second in the group with five points. The team is adept at exploiting opponents' weaknesses and plays with a pragmatic style. In the first-round match against India, the "Lions" held the lead for much of the game and cemented their reputation as a solid side capable of taking points off their rivals.

Despite this positive trend, Singapore’s away form is inconsistent. In their last six away fixtures, they've suffered two defeats, conceding more than one goal on both occasions. Nevertheless, the "Lions" have a good record against India: they are unbeaten in their last four meetings, winning twice in the process.

Probable lineups

  • India: Sandhu, Singh, Ali, Jhingan, Bheke, Choudhary, Fernandes, Apiah, Chhangte, Yadwad
  • Singapore: Mahbud, Nazari, Han Wee, Baharudin, Azmi, Harun, Shahrin, Quek, Nakamura, Ramli, Anuar

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last six head-to-head matches between India and Singapore, the total has always been under 2.5 goals.
  • India have scored only two goals in their last eight matches.
  • Singapore have lost just one of their last seven matches across all competitions.

Prediction

Given the low scoring records of both teams, their cautious approach, and the head-to-head statistics, this is likely to be a tight and restrained contest. India are still searching for their attacking rhythm, while Singapore will continue to rely on their defensive setup. The best bet is under 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6
