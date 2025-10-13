ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Asian Cup Predictions Yemen vs Brunei prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Yemen vs Brunei prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Yemen vs Brunei prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Yemen Yemen
Asian Cup (Round 4) 14 oct 2025, 13:30
- : -
International,
Brunei Brunei
One of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers will take place on Tuesday at the Al-Muqtalid Stadium in Sanaa, where Yemen will host Brunei. Let’s break down a prediction for this clash with a high probability of success.

Match preview

The Yemen national team is gradually gaining momentum in the current qualifying campaign. After opening with two draws, they secured their first win by confidently defeating Brunei 2-0. This result lifted Yemen to second place in Group B with five points, keeping their qualification hopes for the final stage alive.

Yemen boasts a rock-solid defense— the team has not conceded a single goal in three qualifying matches. Their disciplined structure and consistent defending have allowed them to pick up points even in tough fixtures. While their attack is yet to truly ignite, it’s their defensive organization that’s delivering results.

Brunei, meanwhile, continues to face the harsh realities of Asian football. After a 0-5 defeat to Lebanon and a narrow 2-1 win over Bhutan, they once again fell to Yemen without much resistance. Across three rounds, Brunei has shipped eight goals and remains one of the weakest sides in the qualifiers.

Despite occasional flashes, Brunei continues to struggle defensively. Their attack also leaves much to be desired— just two goals scored in three outings. They urgently need to make changes if they hope to avoid finishing bottom of the group.

Probable lineups

  • Yemen: Aman, Al-Wasmani, Al-Zubaidi, Ghaleb, Al-Khubayshi, Masnum, Anbar, Al-Golan, Al-Dahi, Al-Matari, Al-Gahwashi
  • Brunei: Nyaring H., Shariff S., Aminuddin V., Aminuddin M. A., bin Hamir M. H., Aiman N., Ismail N., Hariz A., Saleh A., Azman H., Said A.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Yemen has won all three head-to-head meetings with Brunei, keeping a clean sheet each time.
  • Brunei has conceded 8 goals in three matches— the worst defensive record in the group after Laos.
  • Yemen and Malaysia are the only teams yet to concede a goal in the current Asian Cup qualifiers.

Prediction

Yemen comes into this fixture as firm favorites. Their defense has been rock solid, while Brunei has struggled at both ends of the pitch. The hosts should comfortably claim three points and continue their push for a place in the final stage of the Asian Cup.

