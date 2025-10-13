Prediction on game Total under 4.0 Odds: 1.72 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the upcoming fixtures in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers unfolds this Tuesday at Thimphu Stadium, where Bhutan will host Lebanon. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Bhutan find themselves in a dire situation: after three rounds, the team has managed to collect just one point. Pem Dorji’s side opened with a goalless draw against Yemen but then suffered back-to-back defeats—falling to Brunei (1-2) and Lebanon (0-2). The team is stuck at the bottom of the table, and another loss would virtually end their hopes of staying in the hunt for an Asian Cup berth.

Despite the poor results, Bhutan have shown organized defensive play in recent games, as seen in their match against Lebanon where the "Dragons" held off the opposition for over an hour. However, their lack of attacking threat and limited quality up front nullify all defensive efforts. The team will need a miracle to compete against the group favorites.

Lebanon have made a confident start to qualifying and sit atop the group with seven points. They opened their campaign with a resounding 5-0 win over Brunei, then settled for a surprising draw with Yemen (0-0), but swiftly returned to winning ways by dispatching Bhutan 2-0 in the last round.

Under Miodrag Radulovic, Lebanon display a well-balanced style: a potent attack is complemented by a solid defense, and their back line remains unbreached. Lebanon are aiming for a third consecutive Asian Cup finals appearance, and their current form gives every reason to believe they’ll successfully qualify.

Probable lineups

Bhutan : P. Gyeltshen, Y. Gyeltshen, T. Norbu, T. Dorji, N. Wangdi, T. Namgyel, Y. Wangchuk, J. S. Dorji, P. Zangpo, D. Tshering, K. Wangchuk.

: P. Gyeltshen, Y. Gyeltshen, T. Norbu, T. Dorji, N. Wangdi, T. Namgyel, Y. Wangchuk, J. S. Dorji, P. Zangpo, D. Tshering, K. Wangchuk. Lebanon: Mattar, Shour, Khamis, Sharafeddine, Al-Zein, Haidar, Khair El Dine, Saffwan, Kaddour, Al-Masri, Najjarine

Match facts and head-to-head

Lebanon have won both previous encounters against Bhutan, including a 2-0 victory in October 2025.

Bhutan have yet to win an official match in 2025.

Lebanon are among the three teams yet to concede a goal in this qualifying campaign.

Prediction

Bhutan are desperate for points, but their current standing and squad level leave little room for optimism. Their defense might hold out for a while again, but the opponent’s quality should prove decisive. Lebanon are expected to take the three points with little trouble and strengthen their grip on the group lead.