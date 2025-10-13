Prediction on game W1(-2.5) Odds: 1.58 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the 2027 Asian Cup qualification matches will be played on Tuesday at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, where Malaysia will host the Laos national team. Let's take a closer look at the best bet for this clash, which offers solid chances for success.

Match preview

Malaysia are leading their group, having secured three wins from their opening three matches and collecting the maximum nine points. The team delivered convincing victories over Nepal (2-0), Vietnam (4-0), and then Laos (3-0), consistently displaying stable and attacking football. Another win here would practically guarantee the "Malayan Tigers" a spot in the tournament finals, so motivation will be at an all-time high.

Their form is truly impressive: they've scored at least twice in each of their recent matches while keeping a clean sheet every time. Home support, a high level of play, and excellent balance across all lines make Malaysia the clear favorite in this contest. On top of that, their head-to-head record against Laos is nothing short of phenomenal.

Laos, on the other hand, enter this fixture as clear underdogs. The team sits third in the group, with three points after three rounds. They suffered a heavy defeat to Vietnam (0-5), barely edged out Nepal (2-1), and once again lost to Malaysia by a three-goal margin. Under these circumstances, their chances of pulling off a result in Kuala Lumpur look extremely slim.

Historically, Laos have always struggled against Malaysia—over their last 20 head-to-head meetings, they've managed just one win, and that came back in 1997. This qualifying campaign has been tough, and considering their FIFA ranking (185th), their prospects of reaching the Asian Cup are bleak. For the visitors, this match could deliver yet another blow to their already fragile confidence.

Probable lineups

Malaysia: Hazmi, Koulis, Davies, Zafuan, Azam, Rashid, Sumareh, Shahrul, Nor Azam, Syafiq, Darren Lok.

Laos : Souvannasangsgo, Singsavang, Siphongphan, Somsanith, Phetviengsy, Paniavong, Xaypanya, Nakata, Thongsanith, Phomateph, Bounkong.

Match facts and head-to-head

Malaysia have won 14 of their 20 encounters with Laos, losing just once.

Malaysia have scored at least three goals in each of their last eight meetings with Laos.

Laos have never qualified for the Asian Cup in their history.

Prediction

Malaysia are cruising through the qualifiers and, given their current form and historic dominance, should comfortably claim all three points. Laos lost to this opponent just a few days ago by a 0-3 scoreline—there’s little reason to expect a different outcome this time.