ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Asian Cup Predictions Malaysia vs Laos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Malaysia vs Laos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Malaysia vs Laos prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Malaysia Malaysia
Asian Cup (Round 4) 14 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Laos Laos
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2.5)
Odds: 1.58
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the 2027 Asian Cup qualification matches will be played on Tuesday at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, where Malaysia will host the Laos national team. Let's take a closer look at the best bet for this clash, which offers solid chances for success.

Match preview

Malaysia are leading their group, having secured three wins from their opening three matches and collecting the maximum nine points. The team delivered convincing victories over Nepal (2-0), Vietnam (4-0), and then Laos (3-0), consistently displaying stable and attacking football. Another win here would practically guarantee the "Malayan Tigers" a spot in the tournament finals, so motivation will be at an all-time high.

Their form is truly impressive: they've scored at least twice in each of their recent matches while keeping a clean sheet every time. Home support, a high level of play, and excellent balance across all lines make Malaysia the clear favorite in this contest. On top of that, their head-to-head record against Laos is nothing short of phenomenal.

Laos, on the other hand, enter this fixture as clear underdogs. The team sits third in the group, with three points after three rounds. They suffered a heavy defeat to Vietnam (0-5), barely edged out Nepal (2-1), and once again lost to Malaysia by a three-goal margin. Under these circumstances, their chances of pulling off a result in Kuala Lumpur look extremely slim.

Historically, Laos have always struggled against Malaysia—over their last 20 head-to-head meetings, they've managed just one win, and that came back in 1997. This qualifying campaign has been tough, and considering their FIFA ranking (185th), their prospects of reaching the Asian Cup are bleak. For the visitors, this match could deliver yet another blow to their already fragile confidence.

Probable lineups

  • Malaysia: Hazmi, Koulis, Davies, Zafuan, Azam, Rashid, Sumareh, Shahrul, Nor Azam, Syafiq, Darren Lok.
  • Laos: Souvannasangsgo, Singsavang, Siphongphan, Somsanith, Phetviengsy, Paniavong, Xaypanya, Nakata, Thongsanith, Phomateph, Bounkong.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Malaysia have won 14 of their 20 encounters with Laos, losing just once.
  • Malaysia have scored at least three goals in each of their last eight meetings with Laos.
  • Laos have never qualified for the Asian Cup in their history.

Prediction

Malaysia are cruising through the qualifiers and, given their current form and historic dominance, should comfortably claim all three points. Laos lost to this opponent just a few days ago by a 0-3 scoreline—there’s little reason to expect a different outcome this time.

Prediction on game W1(-2.5)
Odds: 1.58
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sao Tome and Principe vs Malawi prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 09:00 São Tomé and Príncipe vs Malawi. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 13, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.7 Malawi Recommended 1xBet
Algeria B vs Palestine prediction Friendly match Today, 13:00 Algeria B vs Palestine prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025 Algeria B Odds: 1.6 Palestine Bet now Mostbet
Costa Rica vs Nicaragua prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 14, 2025 Costa Rica Odds: 1.6 Nicaragua Bet now Melbet
Maldives vs Tajikistan prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 06:30 Maldives vs Tajikistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 14 October 2025 Maldives Odds: 1.54 Tajikistan Recommended 1xBet
Chinese Taipei vs Thailand prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 06:30 Taiwan vs Thailand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Chinese Taipei Odds: 1.7 Thailand Bet now 1xBet
South Korea vs Paraguay prediction Friendly International 14 oct 2025, 07:00 South Korea vs Paraguay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 South Korea Odds: 1.66 Paraguay Bet now Melbet
Hong Kong vs Bangladesh prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 08:00 Hong Kong vs Bangladesh prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 14, 2025 Hong Kong Odds: 1.66 Bangladesh Recommended Mostbet
Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 09:45 Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Turkmenistan Odds: 1.67 Sri Lanka Bet now Melbet
Bhutan vs Lebanon prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 12:00 Bhutan vs Lebanon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Bhutan Odds: 1.72 Lebanon Bet now Melbet
Guinea vs Botswana prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 14 oct 2025, 12:00 Guinea vs Botswana prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 14 October 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.58 Botswana Recommended Melbet
Norway vs New Zealand prediction Friendly International 14 oct 2025, 12:00 Norway vs New Zealand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Norway Odds: 1.7 New Zealand Bet now Mostbet
Estonia vs Moldova prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 14 oct 2025, 12:00 Estonia vs Moldova prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 October 2025 Estonia Odds: 1.62 Moldova Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores