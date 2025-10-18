Prediction on game Win Atalanta Odds: 1.8 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Sunday, October 19, Serie A will feature a Round 7 clash as Atalanta host Lazio in Bergamo. The match kicks off at 18:00 CET, and here’s my betting preview for the game.

Atalanta vs Lazio: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last four matches, with two wins and two draws.

They have scored at least once in each of their past four games.

Lazio have managed just one win in their last four matches.

In 83% of Atalanta’s recent fixtures, both teams have scored, with an average of 2.67 total goals per game.

Lazio have lost four of their last ten matches without scoring.

Atalanta have kept only one clean sheet in their last ten games, while Lazio have managed three.

Lazio defeated Atalanta 1–0 in their most recent head-to-head encounter.

Atalanta vs Lazio: Match Preview

Atalanta underwent a major change over the summer, parting ways with long-time manager Gian Piero Gasperini. His successor, Ivan Jurić, has brought a new energy to the team, though consistency remains a work in progress. After six rounds, Atalanta have picked up two wins and four draws. The Bergamo side also kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign, suffering a heavy 0–4 loss to PSG before bouncing back with a 2–1 victory over Club Brugge.

Lazio also made a managerial change, though in their case it’s a familiar face returning — Maurizio Sarri is back at the helm. However, the start of the season hasn’t been particularly promising. The Biancocelesti lost three of their first four league matches, winning only once. Recently, they’ve shown signs of improvement with a 3–0 win over Genoa and a 3–3 draw with Torino. After six matches, Lazio sit 13th in the standings with seven points. They trail the top-six by just three points, meaning the race for European qualification is still open.

Probable Lineups

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Ahanor; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Zalewski; Samardzic, Sulemana; Krstovic

Lazio: Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Basic; Cancellieri, Dia, Zaccagni

Prediction

Atalanta are in better form than Lazio and will have the home advantage in this matchup. Given their current momentum and stability, the Bergamo side look poised to claim all three points. My prediction: Atalanta to win.