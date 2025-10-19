Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.4 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 21, 2025, the third round of the Champions League will see Barcelona take on Olympiacos.

See also: Fulham vs Arsenal: Can Arsenal Hold On to the Top Spot?

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Barcelona have lost 2 of their last 5 matches.

Olympiacos have also lost 2 of their last 5 matches.

The teams have faced each other twice before.

Head-to-head stats: Barcelona – 1 win, 1 draw, Olympiacos – 0 wins.

Olympiacos have conceded in five consecutive matches.

Barcelona have conceded in four consecutive matches.

Match preview:

The Catalans head into this clash with injury concerns—several key players are still recovering, but even with a depleted squad, they remain strong favorites. Hans-Dieter Flick's side are showing impressive attacking form but have been inconsistent defensively, often allowing goals. Olympiacos, on the other hand, lack consistency on the European stage and rarely find success in Spain, but they have the grit to put up a fight. For Barcelona, this is a prime opportunity to seize the group lead and edge closer to the knockout stage, while the Greek side desperately need points to keep their qualification hopes alive. Expect the hosts to dominate possession and control the tempo, though Olympiacos could capitalize on Barcelona's defensive lapses.

Probable lineups:

Barcelona : Szczesny, Kounde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde, Pedri, De Jong, Casado, Yamal, Fernandez, Rashford.

: Szczesny, Kounde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde, Pedri, De Jong, Casado, Yamal, Fernandez, Rashford. Olympiacos: Tzolakis, Ortega, Retsos, Mancha, Costinha, Hezze, Scipioni, Chiquinho, Yazici, Podence, Kaabi.

Match prediction:

A high-octane, open contest is expected between Barcelona and Olympiacos, with plenty of chances at both ends. Barcelona are likely to attack relentlessly at home, while Olympiacos are capable of threatening on the counter. Prediction: over 2.5 total goals.