ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Fulham vs Arsenal: Can Arsenal Hold On to the Top Spot?

Fulham vs Arsenal: Can Arsenal Hold On to the Top Spot?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Fulham vs Arsenal prediction Photo: https://x.com/Arsenal
Fulham Fulham
English Premier League (Round 8) 18 oct 2025, 12:30
- : -
England, London, Craven Cottage
Arsenal Arsenal
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Arsenal
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Saturday, October 18, we’ll witness one of the key fixtures of Matchday 8 in the English Premier League, as Fulham host Arsenal at Craven Cottage. Kickoff is set for 18:30 CET, and here’s my take on the game and a betting suggestion.

Fulham vs Arsenal: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Fulham have lost their last two matches.
  • Arsenal are unbeaten in seven consecutive games, winning the last four.
  • Arsenal have scored in seven straight matches, while Fulham’s scoring streak stands at five.
  • Fulham have won their last four home matches.
  • Arsenal have won their last three away games.
  • Arsenal currently boast the best defence in the Premier League, having conceded only three goals.
  • The Gunners also possess the league’s second-best attack, with 14 goals scored.
  • In five of their last ten games, Arsenal have scored in both halves.
  • Arsenal have kept seven clean sheets this season; Fulham, three.
  • The last head-to-head meeting ended with a 2–1 win for Arsenal.

Fulham vs Arsenal: Match Preview

Fulham’s start to the season has been somewhat inconsistent. After seven rounds, they have registered two draws, two wins, and three defeats. However, there’s a notable detail — Fulham remain unbeaten at home this season, recording one draw against Manchester United and two victories. The Cottagers currently sit 14th in the table with eight points from seven games. They are five points adrift of the European spots and four points clear of the relegation zone.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have dropped points only twice this campaign — a narrow 0–1 loss to Liverpool and a 1–1 draw with Manchester City. The Gunners have won all their other fixtures, including a 2–0 victory over West Ham just before the international break. Thanks to Chelsea’s win over Liverpool, Arsenal climbed to the top of the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta’s side have 16 points from seven matches, holding a one-point lead over the second-placed team.

Probable Lineups

  • Fulham: Leno; Diop, Bassey, Andersen; Castagne, Berge, Cairney, Sessegnon; Wilson, Iwobi; King
  • Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyökeres, Trossard

Prediction

Arsenal are in fine form and currently lead the Premier League standings. While this trip to Fulham won’t be easy — given the Cottagers’ unbeaten home record — the Gunners should still have enough quality to secure a hard-fought victory. My recommendation: back Arsenal to win.

Prediction on game Win Arsenal
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Kenya Police vs Al Hilal Omdurman prediction CAF Champions League Today, 08:00 Police FC vs Al-Hilal Omdurman prediction and H2H — 17 October 2025 Kenya Police Odds: 1.47 Al Hilal Omdurman Recommended Mostbet
Wadi Degla FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Egypt Premier League: Wadi Degla vs Modern Sport FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Wadi Degla FC Odds: 2.36 Modern Sport FC Bet now 1xBet
US Monastir vs JS Kabylie prediction CAF Champions League Today, 10:00 Monastir vs Kabylie prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17 October 2025 US Monastir Odds: 1.6 JS Kabylie Bet now Melbet
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Egypt Premier League: Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Enppi Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 3.34 ENPPI Recommended 1xBet
Crvena Zvezda vs Real Madrid prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:00 Crvena Zvezda vs Real Madrid prediction and H2H – October 17, 2025 Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.62 Real Madrid Bet now 1xBet
Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:30 Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction and H2H – 17 October 2025 Anadolu Efes Odds: 1.7 Panathinaikos Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Valencia prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:30 Monaco vs Valencia prediction and H2H – 17 October 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.53 Valencia Recommended Mostbet
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 07:30 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 2.01 Chelsea Bet now Mostbet
Sevilla vs Mallorca prediction LaLiga Spain 18 oct 2025, 08:00 Sevilla vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 18 October 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.67 Mallorca Bet now Melbet
Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction Serie A Italy 18 oct 2025, 09:00 Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.75 Sassuolo Recommended Melbet
Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 18 oct 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart: Can Wolfsburg End Their Losing Streak? Wolfsburg Odds: 1.66 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
FC Koln vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 18 oct 2025, 09:30 Cologne vs Augsburg: H2H, line-ups, and match prediction — October 18, 2025 FC Koln Odds: 1.57 Augsburg Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores