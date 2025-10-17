Prediction on game Win Arsenal Odds: 1.55 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Saturday, October 18, we’ll witness one of the key fixtures of Matchday 8 in the English Premier League, as Fulham host Arsenal at Craven Cottage. Kickoff is set for 18:30 CET, and here’s my take on the game and a betting suggestion.

Fulham vs Arsenal: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Fulham have lost their last two matches.

Arsenal are unbeaten in seven consecutive games, winning the last four.

Arsenal have scored in seven straight matches, while Fulham’s scoring streak stands at five.

Fulham have won their last four home matches.

Arsenal have won their last three away games.

Arsenal currently boast the best defence in the Premier League, having conceded only three goals.

The Gunners also possess the league’s second-best attack, with 14 goals scored.

In five of their last ten games, Arsenal have scored in both halves.

Arsenal have kept seven clean sheets this season; Fulham, three.

The last head-to-head meeting ended with a 2–1 win for Arsenal.

Fulham vs Arsenal: Match Preview

Fulham’s start to the season has been somewhat inconsistent. After seven rounds, they have registered two draws, two wins, and three defeats. However, there’s a notable detail — Fulham remain unbeaten at home this season, recording one draw against Manchester United and two victories. The Cottagers currently sit 14th in the table with eight points from seven games. They are five points adrift of the European spots and four points clear of the relegation zone.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have dropped points only twice this campaign — a narrow 0–1 loss to Liverpool and a 1–1 draw with Manchester City. The Gunners have won all their other fixtures, including a 2–0 victory over West Ham just before the international break. Thanks to Chelsea’s win over Liverpool, Arsenal climbed to the top of the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta’s side have 16 points from seven matches, holding a one-point lead over the second-placed team.

Probable Lineups

Fulham: Leno; Diop, Bassey, Andersen; Castagne, Berge, Cairney, Sessegnon; Wilson, Iwobi; King

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyökeres, Trossard

Prediction

Arsenal are in fine form and currently lead the Premier League standings. While this trip to Fulham won’t be easy — given the Cottagers’ unbeaten home record — the Gunners should still have enough quality to secure a hard-fought victory. My recommendation: back Arsenal to win.