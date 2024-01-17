Chelsea has set the price for Real Madrid for Kepa

Chelsea has set the price for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is currently on loan at Real Madrid.

According to The Athletic, the Blues will ask for approximately €17 million in the summer transfer window. Real Madrid is not willing to pay that much for a backup goalkeeper.

After Thibaut Courtois suffered a cruciate ligament injury, Real Madrid signed Kepa on loan as the first-choice goalkeeper during Courtois' absence.

However, the strong performances of Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin have created a dilemma for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has not yet decided on the starting goalkeeper while Courtois recovers from injury.

It was previously reported that Lunin would play in the Copa del Rey match against Atlético Madrid on January 18, while Kepa would take his place in the La Liga match against Almeria three days later.