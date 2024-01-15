There will be a rotation. Ancelotti revealed who will be Real's goalkeeper in the next matches

After the victory over Barcelona (4:1) in the Spanish Super Cup final, Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti once again had to answer questions from journalists about who will be the team's goalkeeper in the upcoming matches.

"In the Copa del Rey against Atlético, Lunin will play, and for the La Liga match, Kepa will return to the goal", – quoted Ancelotti Madrid Zone.

In the Super Cup semi-final against Atlético (5:3), Ancelotti fielded Kepa, who made a crucial mistake, leading to the third goal by Diego Simeone. In yesterday's final, the Ukrainian goalkeeper took the field and made six saves.

The Copa del Rey Round of 16 match between Atlético and Real is scheduled for January 18, and on January 21, Ancelotti's team will face the bottom-placed La Liga team, Almeria, at home.

As a reminder, Real Madrid's first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is sidelined for the season due to a knee ligament injury.