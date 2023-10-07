RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Zrinjski vs Sloga Doboj prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023

Zrinjski vs Sloga Doboj prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Zrinjski Mostar vs Sloga Doboj prediction
Zrinjski Mostar Zrinjski Mostar
Premier League Bosnia and Herzegovina 09 oct 2023, 12:00 Zrinjski Mostar - Sloga Doboj
-
- : -
Bosnia and Herzegovina,
Sloga Doboj
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.64

Zrinjski will host Sloga Doboj as part of the 10th round of the Premijer liga BiH. The match will take place in Mostar on Monday, October 9, and will start at 18:00 CET.

Zrinjski


Zrinjski won the local Premijer liga in two previous seasons. Moreover, the team did that in a prey confident way – the advantage over the closest opponent was 17 and 20 points.

Speaking about the current season, it is playing in the Conference League. The Bosnian club has already created a huge sensation in the 1st round of the group stage of the higher mentioned tournament. Losing after the first half of the game to the Dutch opponent, AZ, with a 0-3 score, Zrinjski managed to “snatch” a victory – 4-3. The Conference League has never seen such comebacks in its history. And the 2nd round brought a minimal defeat, made by Aston Villa in Birmingham.

By the way, the team is still in the 4th place in the championship, but has only played 7 matches.

Sloga Doboj


Sloga is in its second season in the Premijer liga BiH after the promotion in 2022. As for the previous campaign, the team barely stayed among the strongest ones of the country. Sloga got only 3 points more than Leotar, which left the elite division.

Speaking about the new championship, the state of things is far from being perfect, but the team will definitely try to gain a foothold in the status of the middle peasant of Bosnian football. Sloga has got 12 points, which allows it to take the 8th place in the standings, after 9 matches.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Zrinjski has lost only 1 of 7 previous matches at the home arena.

Sloga has scored in 5 matches in a row, in which it suffered only 1 defeat.

The teams played only 5 head-to-head matches. The score is 4-1 in favour of the defending champion of the country.

Prediction


Zrinjski looks like the undisputable favourite of the following battle. I don’t think the hosts will have any troubles in this match. My bet is the victory of the reigning champion of Bosnia with “a -1 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.64

