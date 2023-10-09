Yokohama F. Marinos vs Urawa Reds prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Yokohama F. Marinos and Urawa Reds will meet in the semi-final match of the Japan Levain Cup. The battle will take place on Wednesday, October 11, at Yokohama International Stadium, and will start at 12:00 CET.

Yokohama F. Marinos



The team was created in 1972 under the name of Nissan Motors. It is the Nissan company that owns a controlling stake in this football club. Yokohama Marinos is a 7-time Japanese champion and a 7-time Emperor’s Cup winner. Moreover, the club won the Asian Champions League in 1993.

Yokohama Marinos is the current champion of Japan. Speaking about this season, it is in the 2nd place of the J1 League. There are 4 points to Vissel Kobe and 5 matches left. One can also note a good start in the Asian Champions League.

Urawa Reds



Urawa Reds, taking into account its history, can also boast of excellent achievements. The club collected 14 trophies at the inner arena and also became the strongest club of Asia three times. It was as the winner of the Asian Champions League that Urawa Reds became the first Japanese club to take part in the Club World Cup (in 2007). By the way, the team took the 3rd place then.

Speaking about current season, Urawa Reds, having no claims to the title, is in the 3rd place in the championship. It is reasonable to mention a good start at the international arena.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Yokohama Marinos has not won in 3 matches in a row at the home arena.

Urawa Reds’ unbeaten streak includes 11 games now.

Taking into account Yokohama Marinos’ 5 previous home confrontations, it beat Urawa Reds in a pretty confident way.

Prediction



I think that the teams will approach the following battle in a combat-ready mood. This is a good chance for both clubs to reach the final and win the trophy. I think there will be enough goals. Thus, my bet is “total: over 2.5”.

