Main Predictions Wolverhampton vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Wolverhampton vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Wolverhampton vs Brentford prediction
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
FA Cup England Today, 14:30 Wolverhampton - Brentford
Finished
3 : 2
England, Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium
Brentford Brentford
Nelson Semedo
36’
Nathan Fraser
72’
Matheus Cunha
105’
13’
Nathan Collins
52’
Neal Maupay
Review Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.77

Wolverhampton and Brentford will play in the FA Cup match. In the first game, a draw was recorded with a score of 1:1 on the second field, and therefore the teams must hold a second meeting. The match will take place on January 16, 2024.

Wolverhampton

“Wolves” are having a typical season, sitting in the middle of the standings. Now they occupy 11th place and have a solid lead over the relegation zone, which cannot but please the team’s fans. At the same time, there is no talk yet about a possible place in the European Cup zone, since the team is performing quite unstable.

In their last five matches in all competitions, Wolverhampton suffered only one defeat, winning three times and drawing once.

Brentford

This team is not pleased with its stable performance in the new season and regularly loses points even in matches with competitors for survival. Brentford are currently 16th in the league table and only three points clear of the relegation zone. The whole struggle for survival is still ahead.

Brentford have not won a single win in their last five matches, losing four of them.

History of the confrontation

Over the last 5 head-to-head meetings, the Wolves won 3 victories, while their opponents won only once. In the last meeting in September 2023, the Wolves defeated the Bees with a score of 5-1.

Prediction for the match Wolverhampton - Brentford

Both teams are struggling defensively, which could lead to open and entertaining football. However, Wolves, on their home field and with a healthier squad, look like favorites.

We expect a tough battle with a minimal win for Wolves, but we will bet on both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.77

