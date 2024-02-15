Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Prediction on game Win Newcastle Jets Odds: 3.04 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Friday, February 16th, the 17th round of the A-League kicks off. The match will feature Western United against Newcastle Jets. The game will start at 9:45 Central European Time.

Western United

The team is an obvious underdog in the A-League standings. After 16 matches, Western United has only managed to earn eight points, conceding 33 goals while scoring just 13. In their last five games, Western United has secured only two draws and suffered three defeats.

Newcastle Jets

The Jets are striving to continue their fight for a playoff spot in the A-League. However, their chances are diminishing, as they are now five points adrift from the sixth position. After 17 matches, Newcastle has accumulated 18 points. In terms of recent form, they have secured one victory, suffered two losses, and drawn twice in their last five matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the current season, Western United and Newcastle Jets have faced each other twice, with Newcastle emerging victorious on both occasions with scores of 1-0 and 2-0.

Western United has not won in their last seven matches.

Newcastle Jets have scored at least one goal in four of their last matches.

Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction:

Currently, both teams are not in very good form. The Jets have not won in their last three matches, but I believe they will be the favorites in this match. Therefore, I will place a bet on Newcastle at odds of 3.04.