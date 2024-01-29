RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge prediction
Westerlo Westerlo
Pro League Belgium 30 jan 2024, 14:30 Westerlo - Cercle Brugge
-
- : -
Belgium, Westerlo, Het Kuipje
Cercle Brugge Cercle Brugge
Prediction on game W1(1Х)
Odds: 1.61
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the 23rd round of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, Westerlo will face Cercle Brugge. The forecast for this clash can be found on our website.

Westerlo

The championship has been challenging for Westerlo, as the team has lingered among the outsiders for a considerable time and cannot feel secure even now. The club is currently in 11th place in the league, with just a one-point gap from the relegation zone. In the last round, Westerlo almost defeated the strong Gent away, managing to take the lead in the 87th minute, but the opponent equalized in the 90+7 minute.

Cercle Brugge

In the current season of the Jupiler Pro League, Cercle Brugge has had mixed success, with 10 wins, 9 losses, and three draws. In the last round, the team played a 1-1 draw at home against Standard Liege. The winless streak in the league has reached three matches, during which they have earned only two points. At this stage, the team is in seventh place, trailing the top six by just two points, so the tournament motivation remains. Cercle Brugge needs a victory to regain psychological confidence.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • The first-round game saw Cercle Brugge with a significant advantage, securing a home victory with a score of 2-1.
  • Westerlo is in good form, suffering only one defeat in the last six matches.
  • Cercle Brugge has won only 4 out of 11 away matches.

Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

On paper, Cercle Brugge is a slight favorite, although Westerlo's chances of success look just as good. We expect a tense match that could end with any outcome. The home advantage should help Westerlo achieve the desired result. Let's go with the 1X bet – the hosts will not lose.

