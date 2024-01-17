Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the 13th round of the Australian A-League, the leader of the standings, Wellington Phoenix, will host one of the candidates for the title, Melbourne Victory. The teams will compete head-to-head on January 19, 2024.

Wellington Phoenix

In the last round, the newly crowned leader of the standings played against Perth Glory and won with a score of 4:3. Now they face a real test in a match with a direct competitor for the title.

Based on the results of 12 rounds played, Wellington Phoenix scored 24 points and the same number from Melbourne Victory, but the opponent had the worst goal difference. In the last five matches, Wellington Phoenix achieved three wins and one defeat.

Wellington Phoenix are rightfully considered one of the candidates for the title, although they regularly concede even in games with weaker opponents.

Melbourne Victory

Even before the last round, this team was the leader of the standings, but a draw with the Center Coast Mariners dropped them into second place.

Interestingly, Melbourne Victory remains the only team in the championship that has never lost this season. Based on the results of 12 rounds, they have six wins and six draws.

Melbourne Victory looks like a contender for the title, although this team regularly gives points to teams from the bottom of the standings.

History of the confrontation

Melbourne Victory have not lost in their last four head-to-head matches, achieving four victories.

Prediction for the match Wellington Phoenix - Melbourne Victory

I'm looking forward to a match with a lot of fights in the center of the field. Wellington will try to repeat their performance from the previous match, but Melbourne's strong defense may prevent them from doing so. I'll bet on the match total being less than 3.