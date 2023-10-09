Walsall vs Forest Green prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Prediction on game Win Walsall Odds: 2.12 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On October 10, Walsall will meet Forest Green in the English League Cup match. The home team, after losing in the first round of the group stage, remains without points, while the guests have three points to their credit after winning at the start of the tournament.

Walsall

In the first round, the team met with the Brighton youth team and suffered a rather disappointing defeat with a score of 2:3. Now they need to rehabilitate themselves in front of their home crowd and prove that they are candidates for qualifying from the group, and for this they need to take first or second place.

In the domestic championship, things are not going well for Walsall. Although they are not among the outsiders, it is difficult to call them even average. After 12 matches played, they have 15 points and 17th place in the standings. Apparently, the team will retain its residence in the fourth strongest division in the country, but it is too early for them to think about promotion.

Forest Green

In the first round of the group stage, this team confidently defeated Shrewsbury Town and is now in second place in the standings. It is interesting that in the Second League the team plays extremely poorly and occupies the last place in the standings.

In 12 rounds of the Second League, Forest Green achieved only two victories and lost nine times. Three points separate them from a saving place in the standings, and it is not yet clear how the team is going to stay afloat.

Match forecast

Forest Green need to think about how to save their position in the national championship, so I don't expect them to perform well in the cup game. I will bet on the home team's victory with odds of 2.12.