On September 13, Estadio Monumental de Maturín (Maturín) will host the match of the 2nd round of the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualification, in which Venezuela will compete with Uruguay. The battle will start at 00:00 CET.

Venezuela



The national team is an example of the fact that even a strong, football region has its underdogs. “La Vinotinto” has never managed to qualify for the World Cup; it never made the debut at that level. Speaking about the Copa America, the team did not reach higher than the quarter-finals. The previous cycle turned out to be especially weak: an unconditional last place in the qualifying table for the World Cup in Qatar (only 10 final points) – as a result, it did not reach the play-offs of the tournament, despite the fact that it would have been enough to become in the top 4 of out of 5 teams in the group. Taking into account the higher mentioned background, the start in the new qualification was almost satisfactory. Still, it is insufficient, because, having arrived in Colombia obviously for a goalless draw, “the Red Wine” conceded once – that happened after leaving the “locker room” for the second half, in the 46th minute of the game.

Paraguay



The team played, as usual, in a pretty pragmatic way at the end of the previous century and at the beginning of the current one. Still, the presence of such charismatic leaders as Chilavert (the goalkeeper has recently run for the president of the country, although he received less than 1% of the votes) and Santa Cruz at different times made it possible to play consistently at the World Cups. “The Guaraní” reached the quarter-finals in 2010 – and that’s it. They never made it to that level again, and the previous cycle was a complete failure – the team put only 16 points into the final asset. It’s even strange that Guillermo Barros Schelotto retains the coach (he had come to the position almost 2 years ago, in the autumn of 2021) with such results. Well, one shouldn’t be surprised when the new cycle was opened with a goalless draw at the home arena against strong, albeit not stellar, Peru – that was more like a new loss of a couple of points than an earned one.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about two previous cycles, Paraguay won three times and only one match resulted in a defeat.

Predictions



Bookmakers view the higher mentioned pair as approximately equal, giving only a slight advantage to the guests. Still, it is clear that this will be a boring match, which will bring “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.666).

