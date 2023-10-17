Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023

Prediction on game Fortaleza wont lose Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Within the framework of the 27th round of the Brazilian Serie A, a match between Vasco and Fortaleza is set to unfold. The encounter will take place at the Estádio Vasco da Gama in the late hours of October 19, with kick-off scheduled for 02:30 according to Central European Time.

Vasco da Gama

Despite all its fame and popularity, Vasco has spent an increasing amount of time in the second division of the country in recent years. Vasco once again ascended to Serie A in the previous year, in 2022.

In this season, the team is fighting for survival and currently finds itself in the relegation zone, occupying the 17th place in the Serie A standings.

Fortaleza

The club, from 2010 to 2017, consistently played in the third division of the country. Although not on the first attempt, Fortaleza managed to establish itself in Serie A.

In the previous season, the team even secured an eighth-place finish. Consequently, they earned the opportunity to participate in the Copa Sudamericana, where they reached the final. At the end of October, Fortaleza will battle Ecuador's LDU Quito for the trophy.

In the championship, things are going well too. The team is still contending for a medal, although they currently occupy the sixth position.

Interesting Insights and Head-to-Head History

Vasco da Gama has been undefeated at home for five consecutive matches.

Fortaleza is on a six-match unbeaten streak.

In their head-to-head encounters, Vasco at home has never been defeated by Fortaleza.

Prediction

Taking into account the current standings of both teams, I anticipate that the visitors will avoid defeat. Although bookmakers slightly favor the home team.