RU RU
Main Predictions Ñublense vs Audax Italiano predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023

Ñublense vs Audax Italiano predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023

Atletico Nublense
Copa Sudamericana 13 july 2023, 18:00 Atletico Nublense - Audax Italiano
-
- : -
International,
Audax Italiano
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Audax Italiano wont lose
Odds: 1.82

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now

On July 14, Estadio Municipal Nelson Oyarzun Arenas (Chillán) will host the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Copa Sudamericana, in which Ñublense will compete with Audax Italiano. The battle will start at 00:00 CET.

Ñublense


The club has got a rather long, more than 100-year (since 1916), but modest, in terms of achievements, history. Suffice it to say that the main (and the only) successes are the victories at the level of the Primera B. For instance, “the Red Devils” won the second division in 2020. And according to the results of the previous championship draw, it turned out to take the 2nd place – as a result, the team got the right to debut in the Copa Libertadores. As for an absolute beginner, the Chilean club showed quite a decent result in its group, especially if we take into account the sharp decline that is observed at the inner arena. Nothing happened in the struggle with Racing Avellaneda, but the home battle against Flamengo brought a 1-1 draw, and, that is the most important, 4 points in the confrontation with Aucas secured the 3rd place, and due to this, the opportunity to play in the play-offs in the Copa Sudamericana.

Audax Italiano


The team took its first big trophy, becoming the champion of Chile, back in 1936. It was conquered three times more, however, all those successes were in the middle of the previous century. Speaking about the current season, the maximum of “Los Tanos” is to be the middle peasant of the local Primera. Nowadays, by the way, the positions are seriously lost and “the Italians” “hang” out at the bottom of the standings. Still, they also played in the Copa Sudamericana due to the 7th position in the Primera of 2022. The team did it well, although it appeared there by means of the play-offs, where the fellow countrymen from Universidad Católica were beaten with a 3-2 score. Being already in the group, only Newell’s Old Boys, with which the team got only 1 point, was stronger. Nevertheless, Brazilian Santos gave an opportunity to get 4 points and Blooming was defeated in both matches. Thus, the play-off, already a regular one, was provided in advance.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The clubs play in Chile and often oppose to each other. For a long time, Audax Italiano did not succeed in the matches against Ñublense, but both previous battles were won by Italiano, moreover, it did that in a confident way – 2-1 and 5-2.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that it’s high time for the hosts to win. Still, taking into account the recent away defeat by Audax Italiano, it is worth having a closer look at the bet on “the guests do not lose” (odd: 1.82).

Prediction on game Audax Italiano wont lose
Odds: 1.82

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now
Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Europa Conference League 13 july 2023, 12:00 Haka vs Crusaders predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Haka Odds: 1.9 Crusaders Recommended 1xBet
Europa Conference League 13 july 2023, 13:00 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Sarajevo predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Torpedo Kutaisi Odds: 2.15 FK Sarajevo Bet now MelBet
Europa Conference League 13 july 2023, 14:00 Vaduz vs Neman predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 FC Vaduz Odds: 1.9 Neman Grodno Bet now Linebet
Europa Conference League 13 july 2023, 15:00 Maribor vs Birkirkara predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Maribor Odds: 1.61 Birkirkara Recommended BetWinner
Brazil Cup 13 july 2023, 19:00 Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023 Palmeiras Odds: 1.75 Sao Paulo Bet now Linebet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:15 Messi reveals when he will retire from Argentina national team Football news Today, 15:55 Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent Football news Today, 15:42 PSG signed the Benfica midfielder, who played only one match for the club Football news Today, 15:30 Liverpool captain turns down lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 15:15 Three Premier League clubs will compete for Joao Felix Football news Today, 14:55 Liverpool could buy Juventus striker Football news Today, 14:42 Inter announced the departure of the legend of the club and another goalkeeper Football news Today, 14:30 Harry Kane is ready to move to only one club Football news Today, 14:14 Aston Villa sign Spain defender Football news Today, 14:04 Manchester United beat the English club in a friendly match
Sport Predictions
Football 13 july 2023 Haka vs Crusaders predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Sarajevo predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Vaduz vs Neman predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Maribor vs Birkirkara predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Ñublense vs Audax Italiano predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Libertad vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023 Football 14 july 2023 Shelbourne vs Bohemians predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023