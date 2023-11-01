Torino vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Prediction on game Win Torino
Odds: 1.85

On November 2 there will be a meeting between Torino and Frosinone. The teams will meet in the 1/16 finals of the Italian Cup.

Torino

In the last round of the national championship, the team from Turin was able to win for the first time in a long time. “Torino” beat “Lecce” and interrupted the streak without victories.

In general, Torino acts as a typical middle peasant in the Italian championship. After ten rounds, the team is in 13th place in the Serie A table. They have three wins, four draws and three losses.

Apparently, for Torino the Italian Cup will be the only opportunity to somehow brighten up the season. Therefore, the Turin team will certainly try to go as far as possible in the tournament bracket.

Frosinone

This team is playing above praise in the new season, although they lost to Cagliari in their last match in the Italian Championship. By the way, the defeat was their third in the last four rounds. IN

The team is currently in 11th place in the standings with three wins, four draws and three losses. Few expected that such a modest team would jump above their heads in the new season, but a place in the middle of the standings is already a great success for them.

I do not rule out that, unlike Torino, the guests will not give 200% in the cup match.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Statistics show that Torino have won their last four matches against Frosinone and at least two goals have been scored in each of these matches. “Frosinone”, by the way, lost the last three away matches.

I propose to bet on the home team's victory with odds of 1.85.

