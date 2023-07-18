Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.727 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On July 21, Estadio José Dellagiovanna (Buenos Aires) will host the second leg of the 1/16 finals of the Copa Sudamericana, in which Tigre will compete with Libertad. The battle will start at 02:00 CET.

Tigre



The team represents Argentina, which, along with Brazil, is the leading football country in the strong South American region. There is no surprise that it has practically no trophies or, to tell the truth, it has got only one of them – the club became the winner of the experimental Copa de la Superliga, which was held only in 2019. Then there was one more relegation from the Primera and, having returned, “El Matador” “climbed” to the 7th position of the table. The higher mentioned place sent the club from Buenos Aires to the Copa Sudamericana. The Argentine team did not succeed in the confrontation against the rival, which is principal for anyone from its country – the representative of Brazil, Sao Paulo. Still, it took 10 points, which was enough for the 2nd place in the quartet. As a result, Tigre went to the play-offs and started with a 1-2 score in Asuncion.

Libertad



The club is doing its best to keep up with the giants from Paraguay, Olimpia and Cerro Porteño. It has been already possible to take the 23rd champion title in the Apertura this year. As a result, “Los Repolleros” tried themselves in the Copa Libertadores again. It played several times in the semi-finals there. Nowadays, the team was not able to overcome the group – only the matches against Atletico Mineiro brought an advantage (an away victory and a home draw). It exchanged victories with Alianza Lima, but the final standings limited the team by only the 3rd place in the quartet, and, as a result, the club was forced to move to Copa Sudamericana. And being already there, the team lost the first half of the home match, but managed to achieve a strong-willed victory; it is reasonable to mention that the captain and the veteran, Óscar Cardozo, scored the decisive goal.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The opponents met each other in the Copa Libertadores10 years ago, in 2013. Then they exchanged away victories: first, the Paraguayan club achieved a 2-0 success in Argentina, then, it lost to Tigre with a 3-5 result on the home field.

Predictions



Bookmakers tend to wait for the hosts to win. One way or another, it will hardly be bored – thus, we are waiting for “total: over 2.0” (odd: 1.727).

