Tenerife vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

On Tuesday in the Copa del Rey, three matches are scheduled, including a clash between Tenerife and Mallorca. Our experts have crafted a forecast for this match.

Tenerife

After 22 rounds in Segunda, Tenerife holds the 12th position in the championship. Although the gap from the top 6 is not substantial, merely four points, they find themselves in a series of three matches without victories, earning only one point during this period. In the last round, the team suffered a 0-1 defeat at home against Elche, conceding the lone goal as early as the 3rd minute. Despite these circumstances, there are chances for promotion as an entire second round lies ahead.

Mallorca

The "Islanders" habitually showcase less captivating football, despite currently competing in La Liga. After 20 rounds, Mallorca occupies the modest 14th place in the championship, with a mere four points separating them from the danger zone. In the last round, the team held a clear advantage at home against direct competitor Celta, but failed to secure a victory, settling for a 1-1 draw.

Head-to-Head History

The last encounters between the two teams took place in the 2020/21 season, with Mallorca winning both matches in the Segunda - 2-0 at home and 1-0 away.

Match Prediction Tenerife – Mallorca

Both opponents are given equal chances for success, as both teams will compete at full strength, with a quarterfinal spot in the tournament at stake. Neither club impresses with high-scoring performances in their respective leagues, so there are no prerequisites for an entertaining football spectacle. A viable prediction here appears to be a wager on the total goals being under 2.5.