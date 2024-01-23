Tanzania vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Prediction on game Win DR Congo Odds: 1.61 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Among the African Cup of Nations matches scheduled for January 24th, the clash between Tanzania and DR Congo stands out. Our experts have prepared a forecast for this match.

Tanzania

Tanzania is facing challenges in the tournament, having earned just one point in two matches, placing them at the bottom of the quartet. They initially succumbed to the formidable Moroccans with a 0-3 score, as anticipated. In the second encounter against Zambia, Tanzania was considered the underdog but managed to score an early goal. Despite their opponent being reduced to ten men for the entire second half, Tanzania couldn't maintain the lead, and Zambia equalized in the closing stages, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

DR Congo

DR Congo began their African Cup of Nations campaign with two draws, securing them a share of the second spot in the quartet. In the first round, they faced Zambia and, despite dominating, could only manage a 1-1 draw. The match against Morocco proved to be a significant test; DR Congo conceded early, missed a penalty but eventually equalized, concluding with a 1-1 score. Their chances of advancing to the playoffs are decent, needing to defeat the underdog of their group.

Head-to-Head History

Most of the encounters between the teams have been friendly matches, with varying success for both sides. Their last meeting occurred in World Cup qualification, where DR Congo played a 1-1 draw away and secured a 3-0 victory at home.

Match Prediction Tanzania vs DR Congo

In a scenario where both teams must play for a victory, bookmakers favor DR Congo, and the odds for them are rapidly decreasing. This promises to be an unpredictable battle where the outcome will hinge on the conversion of opportunities. We'll place our bet on DR Congo for an outright victory.