Fulham vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Liverpool will face Fulham away in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. The match prognosis for these opponents has been prepared by our website's analysts.

Liverpool

Liverpool is the current Premier League season leader. Under the management of Jurgen Klopp, the team has amassed 48 points in 21 matches: 14 wins, 6 draws, and 1 defeat. Over the weekend, the Merseysiders visited Bournemouth, securing a convincing 4:0 victory, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both scoring braces in the second half. Liverpool's winning streak now stands at 5 matches in all competitions, with their last loss dating back to December 14, when their reserve squad fell to Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

Fulham

Fulham, with 24 points, currently sits in 13th place in the Premier League under the guidance of Marco Silva. The team has displayed inconsistency recently. In early December, Fulham managed two consecutive 5:0 victories over Nottingham Forest and West Ham, but subsequently lost 4 out of 5 matches in the Premier League. Last weekend, the Londoners had a break, and their last match took place on January 13 against Chelsea, ending in a 0:1 defeat.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The first leg at Anfield concluded with a 2-1 victory for Liverpool.

The last time Fulham played in the final of an English tournament was in the 1974/75 season when they lost 0:2 to West Ham in the FA Cup final.

Liverpool last won the Carabao Cup in the 2021/22 season, overcoming Chelsea in a penalty shootout.

Out of the 12 previous matches between these teams, Fulham won only one – a 1-0 victory in the 2020/21 season.

Match Prediction Fulham – Liverpool

Liverpool will have significantly less time to rest than Fulham, as the Londoners had no matches over the weekend. Considering this, there is a high probability that Liverpool's defense may struggle to contain the opponent's attack throughout the match. We anticipate that both teams will manage to score at least one goal.