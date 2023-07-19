Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.95 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On July 24, Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes (Cordoba) will host the match of the 26th round of the Liga Profesional, in which Talleres will compete with Gimnasia La Plata. The battle will start at 21:30 CET.

Talleres



The team returned, and not for the first time, to the Primera in 2016. And it made some striking achievements quite quickly after that. For instance, it took the 3rd place in 2021 and reached the final of the Argentine Cup next season. At the same time, the traditional championship brought only a modest 13th place. That result was not enough to play at least in the Copa Sudamericana again. Still, on the other hand, the having involuntarily made the schedule of events for the current season so much easier, “the Albiazul” seriously added in the game. River Plate is now unattainable for everyone, but there is a chance to finish in the 2nd position. The end of June and the first half of July brought only 1 victory in 4 matches, but then the team finally got an away 1-0 score on the field of Huracan and, as a result, appeared as close as possible to the desired vice-championship.

Gimnasia La Plata



The club has not shown such a high level for a long time. After the vice-championship in 2005, only reaching the cup final, which took place in 2018, can be added to its asset, but it lost there. Speaking about the previous season in the Primera, “El Lobo” was in the 9th place. Nowadays, the team is far from the higher mentioned result. As for the Copa Sudamericana, only 4 points were taken in 6 battles and the club was left without qualifying for the play-offs. The representative of La Plata also lost its position at the inner arena. Especially, if we take into account the recent segment: 1 win in 9 last rounds of the national championship and 3 points in 4 previous battles. The defeat of “the Gymnasium Students” made by Atletico Tucuman was followed by the home confrontation with Boca Juniors, which failed the draw. And they, quite expectedly, lost there with a 1-3 score, becoming even closer to the bottom of the top 20.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Gimnasia had got 3 wins in a row – all of them took place in La Plata. Still, then, there was a duel in Cordoba in the autumn and Talleres achieved a home 2-1 win there.

Predictions



