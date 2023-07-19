RU RU
Main Predictions Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023

Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023

Talleres Talleres
Liga Profesional Argentina 24 july 2023, 15:30 Talleres - Gimnasia LP
-
- : -
Argentina,
Gimnasia LP Gimnasia LP
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.95

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.20
Bet now

On July 24, Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes (Cordoba) will host the match of the 26th round of the Liga Profesional, in which Talleres will compete with Gimnasia La Plata. The battle will start at 21:30 CET.

Talleres


The team returned, and not for the first time, to the Primera in 2016. And it made some striking achievements quite quickly after that. For instance, it took the 3rd place in 2021 and reached the final of the Argentine Cup next season. At the same time, the traditional championship brought only a modest 13th place. That result was not enough to play at least in the Copa Sudamericana again. Still, on the other hand, the having involuntarily made the schedule of events for the current season so much easier, “the Albiazul” seriously added in the game. River Plate is now unattainable for everyone, but there is a chance to finish in the 2nd position. The end of June and the first half of July brought only 1 victory in 4 matches, but then the team finally got an away 1-0 score on the field of Huracan and, as a result, appeared as close as possible to the desired vice-championship.

Gimnasia La Plata


The club has not shown such a high level for a long time. After the vice-championship in 2005, only reaching the cup final, which took place in 2018, can be added to its asset, but it lost there. Speaking about the previous season in the Primera, “El Lobo” was in the 9th place. Nowadays, the team is far from the higher mentioned result. As for the Copa Sudamericana, only 4 points were taken in 6 battles and the club was left without qualifying for the play-offs. The representative of La Plata also lost its position at the inner arena. Especially, if we take into account the recent segment: 1 win in 9 last rounds of the national championship and 3 points in 4 previous battles. The defeat of “the Gymnasium Students” made by Atletico Tucuman was followed by the home confrontation with Boca Juniors, which failed the draw. And they, quite expectedly, lost there with a 1-3 score, becoming even closer to the bottom of the top 20.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Gimnasia had got 3 wins in a row – all of them took place in La Plata. Still, then, there was a duel in Cordoba in the autumn and Talleres achieved a home 2-1 win there.

Predictions


Bookmakers are well aware that Talleres must win on the home field. Thus, we bet on the victory of the hosts with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.95).

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.95

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.20
Bet now
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Birkirkara vs Maribor 20 July 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 11:00 Prediction for Birkirkara vs Maribor 20 July 2023 Birkirkara Odds: 1.9 Maribor Recommended 1xBet
Prediction for Paide vs B-36 20 July 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 11:30 Prediction for Paide vs B-36 20 July 2023 Paide Linnameeskond Odds: 2.3 B36 Torshavn Bet now 1xBet
Prediction for Milsami vs Panevezys 20 July 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Prediction for Milsami vs Panevezys 20 July 2023 FC Milsami Orhei Odds: 1.7 FK Panevezys Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Honka vs Tobol 20 July 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Prediction for Honka vs Tobol 20 July 2023 Honka Odds: 1.65 Tobol Kostanay Recommended 1xBet
Prediction for San Martin vs Velez 20 July 2023 Copa Argentina Today, 12:45 Prediction for San Martin vs Velez 20 July 2023 San Martin San Juan Odds: 1.8 Velez Sarsfield Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Mbappe at Real Madrid: the Frenchman's salary and the date of his debut have been announced Football news Today, 05:00 Martino revealed how Messi has changed after big wins with the national team Football news Today, 03:00 Neymar revealed after which defeat he cried for five days Football news Today, 02:00 Chelsea destroyed the opponent in the first match under the leadership of Pochettino Football news Today, 01:00 With Havertz's debut goal: Arsenal defeat MLS team Football news Yesterday, 14:55 Liverpool captain close to joining Saudi Arabian club Football news Yesterday, 14:42 Liverpool respond to Luis Diaz offer for €50m Football news Yesterday, 14:30 Man City leader close to joining Al Ahly Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Barcelona close to signing Atlético striker Football news Yesterday, 13:55 PSG are going to issue an ultimatum to Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Birkirkara vs Maribor 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Paide vs B-36 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Milsami vs Panevezys 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Honka vs Tobol 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for San Martin vs Velez 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Levadia vs Zhilina 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Dinamo Batumi vs Tirana 20 July 2023 Football Today Zimbru vs La Fiorita predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football Today Dila Gori vs Dunajská Streda predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football Today Dinamo Batumi vs KF Tirana predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023