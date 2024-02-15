RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction
SuperSport United SuperSport United
Premier League South Africa 16 feb 2024, 12:30 SuperSport United - Stellenbosch
-
- : -
South Africa,
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch
One of the pivotal matches of the 18th round of the South African championship will take place on Friday in Pretoria, where SuperSport United will host Stellenbosch at the "Lucas Moripe Stadium". Here's the match prediction from Dailysports experts.

SuperSport United

Under the guidance of Gavin Hunt, the team holds the intermediary third position in the South African Premier League table. In 16 matches, the "fashionables" have accumulated 29 points, the same as the second-placed Cape Town City. However, the recent performances of the "goal scorers" before the extended break were not particularly promising. If this trend persists, maintaining their third position will prove challenging. In their last match, SuperSport United suffered a 1-3 defeat to Richards Bay away, marking their third loss in the last five Premier League rounds.

Stellenbosch

On the other hand, "Stellies" are precisely the main pursuers of SuperSport United. In 15 matches played, Stellenbosch has garnered 26 points, three points fewer than the "fashionables". However, the recent results of Steve Barker's team are noticeably superior to those of their opponents. In their last match, Stellenbosch secured a 3-2 victory over Orlando Pirates away. This win marked their fourth consecutive victory, and they have remained unbeaten since the end of September 2023. Additionally, Stellenbosch clinched the Carling Knockout Cup by defeating TS Galaxy in the final via a penalty shootout.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first leg, SuperSport United defeated Stellenbosch 2-1 in an away match.
  • Only in one head-to-head encounter between these teams was the "Total Over 2.5" bet successful.
  • In five home matches, SuperSport United only managed to defeat Stellenbosch once.

SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch Prediction

It's difficult to judge the teams' level after such a prolonged break, although the bookmakers clearly favor the home team. We believe that SuperSport United has every chance of winning this match, so our bet is on "SuperSport United to win" with odds of 1.76.

Prediction on game Win SuperSport United
Odds: 1.76

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
