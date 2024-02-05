Stevenage vs Reading prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.77 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On February 6th, Stevenage and Reading will face each other in the English League One. Our analysts have prepared a prediction for this match.

Stevenage

"Stevenage" is performing well in their division, currently occupying the sixth position in the league table, which is a playoff zone, taking into account that they have a game in hand. In the last round, they managed to defeat one of their direct competitors, Blackpool, at home with a score of 1-0, with the only goal being scored in the 85th minute. This victory marked their third consecutive win in the championship, showcasing Stevenage's current momentum.

Reading

Reading is facing challenges this season, currently sitting in the 21st position in the league table, which is a relegation zone. They are two points behind the 20th place, and an additional 4 points have been deducted from the team due to financial issues, adding an extra layer of difficulty. In the last round, the club shared points away against Oxford United with a 1-1 draw, even though the opponent played better. Reading is on a three-match undefeated streak, earning 5 points during this period.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

The first-round encounter concluded with a 2-0 home victory for Reading, with Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan scoring a brace.

Stevenage has suffered only one home defeat in the league this season, recording 6 wins and as many draws.

Reading is one of the weakest away teams in the division, with only one victory in 14 matches, along with 9 defeats and 4 draws.

Stevenage vs Reading Prediction

Two motivated teams will take the field, each with different objectives for this season. Stevenage, playing at home, is considered the favorite in this matchup, although a challenging match can be expected. The guests are capable of putting up a worthy resistance, and Reading needs to fight for points. We believe a reasonable bet is on both teams scoring.