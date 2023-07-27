Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.909 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On July 30, Daio Wasabi Stayen (Sint-Truiden) will host the match of the 1st round of the Jupiler Pro League, in which St. Truiden will compete with Standard Liege. The battle will start at 19:15 CET.

St. Truiden



The club has never won anything special. Its peak was a one-time vice-championship title, which was taken in 1965, and a couple of defeats in the Belgian Cup final. Recently, it has been possible to at least more or less gain a foothold at the level of the Jupiler Pro League – the previous promotion from the second division of the country took place in 2015. Generally speaking, “the Canaries” gradually staked out the status of the middle peasants in the elite division. For instance, the previous draw ended in the 9th position. It is reasonable to note that the bet on football players from distant Japan has not gone anywhere – it was the Belgian team that became the base for “the Blue Samurai” in Europe. This time, defender Ryotaro Ito and midfielder Ryoya Ogawa moved from the Far East. At the same time, their countrymen moved to the top countries of the Old World: Hara is already in Spanish Alaves, Ito is in German Magdeburg and Hayashi is rented by Nuremberg.

Standard Liege



The team has recently seriously lost ground. Its anniversary, 10th, championship title was taken back in 2009 – and that success remains the last one. Still, “the Reds” won one more (to be more precise, the 8th one) Belgian Cup in 2018. The higher mentioned achievement was made in combination with the 2nd place in the Jupiler Pro League. A year later, the club closed the top 3 in the final standings. Taking into account the previous results, the 7th place in the last draw is not impressive, however, do not forget that 2022, as for a historical grandee, is a real shame, because it resulted in the 14th position. Nowadays, it is reasonable to speak about several curious contracts: Vanheusden, who did not “open” himself in Italy, but can and should “come to life” in his homeland, where he showed a lot of promise, has been rented from Inter. Moreover, Price, who had rarely played in the Premier League, but regularly entered the field in 2023, in the current qualification, came from Everton.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



St. Truiden had got 4 wins in the head-to-head matches in a row. Still, Standard took 4 out of 6 possible points in the previous season.

Predictions



Bookmakers give a slight advantage to the guests from Liege. And we are sure that the battle shouldn’t definitely be boring – thus, we bet on “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.909).

