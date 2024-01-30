Sporting Braga vs Chaves prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.53 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the context of the 19th round of the Portuguese championship, Sporting Braga is set to face Chaves. The prediction for the match between these adversaries has been prepared by the analysts of our resource.

Sporting Braga

Over the weekend, Braga secured the Portuguese League Cup, a trophy not of the highest prestige but still a notable achievement. In the final, the team prevailed only in a penalty shootout against Estoril. However, in the championship, the "Archbishops" are certainly not in contention for the trophy, currently holding the fourth position, trailing the top three by 8 points with one game in hand. In the last round, they managed to defeat Famalicao away, with the winning goal scored in the 90+11th minute.

Chaves

The "Valiant Ones" in this season are at risk of exiting the elite tier of Portuguese football, occupying the last position in the championship. Their gap from the salvation 15th place is 5 points. In the last round, Chaves played at home against direct competitor Rio Ave, holding a significant advantage but failing to breach the opponent's defense. Furthermore, they missed a penalty in the 90th minute, resulting in a 0-0 draw. This extended the team's winless streak to six matches, during which they only garnered two points.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

The teams delivered a captivating match in the first round, with Chaves initially leading 2-1 at home but ultimately succumbing 2-4.

Chaves has lost 7 out of 9 away matches in this season's Portuguese Primeira.

Sporting Braga vs Chaves Prediction

The final of the Portuguese League Cup, followed by the celebration of victory, undoubtedly consumed considerable energy and emotion, which might impact the upcoming match. Braga stands as the significant favorite in this pairing, yet Chaves could pose a commendable resistance. We consider a wager on the total goals being over 2.5 as a promising choice.