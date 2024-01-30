RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Sporting Braga vs Chaves prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Sporting Braga vs Chaves prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Braga vs Chaves prediction
Braga Braga
Primeira Liga Portugal 31 jan 2024, 15:45 Braga - Chaves
-
- : -
Portugal, Braga, Estadio Municipal de Braga
Chaves Chaves
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.53
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the context of the 19th round of the Portuguese championship, Sporting Braga is set to face Chaves. The prediction for the match between these adversaries has been prepared by the analysts of our resource.

Sporting Braga

Over the weekend, Braga secured the Portuguese League Cup, a trophy not of the highest prestige but still a notable achievement. In the final, the team prevailed only in a penalty shootout against Estoril. However, in the championship, the "Archbishops" are certainly not in contention for the trophy, currently holding the fourth position, trailing the top three by 8 points with one game in hand. In the last round, they managed to defeat Famalicao away, with the winning goal scored in the 90+11th minute.

Chaves

The "Valiant Ones" in this season are at risk of exiting the elite tier of Portuguese football, occupying the last position in the championship. Their gap from the salvation 15th place is 5 points. In the last round, Chaves played at home against direct competitor Rio Ave, holding a significant advantage but failing to breach the opponent's defense. Furthermore, they missed a penalty in the 90th minute, resulting in a 0-0 draw. This extended the team's winless streak to six matches, during which they only garnered two points.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams delivered a captivating match in the first round, with Chaves initially leading 2-1 at home but ultimately succumbing 2-4.
  • Chaves has lost 7 out of 9 away matches in this season's Portuguese Primeira.

Sporting Braga vs Chaves Prediction

The final of the Portuguese League Cup, followed by the celebration of victory, undoubtedly consumed considerable energy and emotion, which might impact the upcoming match. Braga stands as the significant favorite in this pairing, yet Chaves could pose a commendable resistance. We consider a wager on the total goals being over 2.5 as a promising choice.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.53
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Besiktas vs Paris prediction EuroCup Today, 11:00 Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.76 Paris Recommended Лайнбет
Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction Asian Cup Today, 11:00 Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.752 South Korea Bet now MelBet
Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction Africa Cup of Nations Today, 12:00 Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Mali Odds: 2.29 Burkina Faso Bet now MelBet
Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.79 Valencia Recommended 1хБет
ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 ASVEL Odds: 1.66 Fenerbahçe Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:50 Bayern Munich has found a replacement for Coman. The winger may join the team now Football news Today, 06:39 Barcelona dreams of asking the legendary German to come in Football news Today, 06:08 Colombia national team defender transferred to Premier League club Football news Today, 05:49 Inter will sign an Iranian forward. It is known how much this transfer will cost Football news Today, 05:37 Italian grandes will compete for Ferguson Tennis news Today, 05:19 Girl of the Day. Beautiful girlfriend of the Australian Open quarter-finalist (PHOTO) Football news Today, 04:36 Bayern will pay more than €6m for the 16-year-old forward Football news Today, 04:13 Conte is returning to Italy. The club that will welcome the former Inter coach is known Basketball news Today, 03:57 Two-time NBA champion has been arrested for illegal gun possession Football news Today, 03:34 Juventus are interested in two Serie A veterans
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Kortrijk prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024