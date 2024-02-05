RU RU NG NG
Southampton vs Watford prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Southampton vs Watford prediction
Southampton Southampton
FA Cup England Today, 14:45 Southampton - Watford
Finished
3 : 0
England, Southampton, St. Mary's Stadium
Watford Watford
Sekou Mara
52’ 58’
Che Adams
76’
Prediction on game Win Southampton
Odds: 1.55

Odds: 1.55
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the replay match of the FA Cup 1/16 final, two representatives from the Championship, Southampton and Watford, will compete. The match prediction has been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Southampton

A remarkable streak of 23 matches without defeat across all competitions characterizes Southampton. Under the guidance of Russell Martin, the team is in incredible form, currently securing the second position in the Championship. Only Leicester stands higher, accumulating 11 points more. Over the weekend, Southampton secured a 2-0 victory away against Rotherham.

Watford

Watford holds the 11th position in the Championship, and the team's performance under the management of Valerien Ismael is less than impressive – four consecutive matches without a win in all competitions. Over the weekend, Watford suffered a home defeat against Cardiff City. The team's attacking issues are particularly evident, having scored only 2 goals in the last 4 games.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Both matches between Watford and Southampton this season ended in 1-1 draws.
  • Watford has won only 1 out of the last 10 matches against Southampton.
  • Southampton has won 9 consecutive home matches.

Match prediction for Southampton vs Watford

Southampton excels in home matches and is in outstanding form. We are betting on the victory of the "Saints."

