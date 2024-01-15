South Korea vs Bahrain prediction and betting tips on January 15, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-2) Odds: 1.85 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the first round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the South Korean team will meet the Bahrain team. The nominal home team are the obvious favorites of the confrontation and it is unlikely that Bahrain will be able to grab even one point. The match will take place on January 15.

South Korea

In their last friendly match, this formidable Asian team played against Iraq and won 1:0.

It is interesting that South Korea have won five victories in the last five matches without conceding a single goal. In the last six games, this team has scored 20 goals against their opponents, which looks very impressive.

South Korea is considered one of the favorites of the tournament and they must confirm their status in the first game.

Bahrain

In 5 of the last 6 games involving Bahrain, at least one team left the field without scoring a goal. In their last five games, Bahrain have three defeats and two wins.

Overall, this team is not considered a title candidate and a trip to such a tournament could be a great chance for them to gain experience.

History of confrontations

The teams played six matches between themselves and South Korea won half of them. Bahrain also has one win. Their last head-to-head meeting was in 2019 and then South Korea won with a score of 2:1.

Prediction for the match South Korea – Bahrain

It will not be easy for Bahrain to penetrate the Korean net, but they have problems in their own defense. I'll bet on a landslide victory for South Korea.