RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions South Korea vs Bahrain prediction and betting tips on January 15, 2024

South Korea vs Bahrain prediction and betting tips on January 15, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
South Korea vs Bahrain prediction
South Korea South Korea
Asian Cup Yesterday, 06:30 South Korea - Bahrain
Finished
3 : 1
International, Doha, Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium
Bahrain Bahrain
In-Beom Hwang
38’
Kang-In Lee
56’ 68’
51’
Abdullah Al Hashash
Review Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 1.85

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the first round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the South Korean team will meet the Bahrain team. The nominal home team are the obvious favorites of the confrontation and it is unlikely that Bahrain will be able to grab even one point. The match will take place on January 15.

South Korea

In their last friendly match, this formidable Asian team played against Iraq and won 1:0.

It is interesting that South Korea have won five victories in the last five matches without conceding a single goal. In the last six games, this team has scored 20 goals against their opponents, which looks very impressive.

South Korea is considered one of the favorites of the tournament and they must confirm their status in the first game.

Bahrain

In 5 of the last 6 games involving Bahrain, at least one team left the field without scoring a goal. In their last five games, Bahrain have three defeats and two wins.

Overall, this team is not considered a title candidate and a trip to such a tournament could be a great chance for them to gain experience.

History of confrontations

The teams played six matches between themselves and South Korea won half of them. Bahrain also has one win. Their last head-to-head meeting was in 2019 and then South Korea won with a score of 2:1.

Prediction for the match South Korea – Bahrain

It will not be easy for Bahrain to penetrate the Korean net, but they have problems in their own defense. I'll bet on a landslide victory for South Korea.

Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 1.85

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
vs prediction Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Array Odds: 1.76 Array Recommended 1хБет
Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 01:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.78 Elise Mertens Bet now 1хБет
Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova Odds: 1.79 Aryna Sabalenka Bet now 1хБет
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Jordan Thompson Odds: 1.85 Stefanos Tsitsipas Recommended 1хБет
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 04:30 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.71 Alexei Popyrin Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024