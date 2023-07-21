Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.93 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On July 24, Studenternas IP (Uppsala) will host the match of the 16th round of the Swedish Allsvenskan, in which Sirius will compete with Mjallby. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Sirius



The club is considered to be the strongest in the country and one of the world’s flagships – still, that is just for another sport, which is called bandy. And the clubmates from the football team are in the thick shadow of the higher mentioned victors. Taking into account more than 100 years of the history, “the Blue and Blacks” have played only a few seasons at the top division level. It was possible to return to the Allsvenskan only in 2016 due to the victory in the Superettan. The newcomer even “climbed” straight to the 7th place, that is very high for it. Still, then it rolled back to the bottom of the table, however, while gaining enough points to stay in the Swedish football elite division. And the previous season brought only the 11th place. Moreover, Sirius is in the same position now – that is possible due to a 3-0 score on the field of Degerfors in the previous round. And, that is the most important, even 17 points after 15 matches allow the team to stay at a comfortable distance from the relegation zone.

Mjallby



The club, taking into account the recent decades, either “slipped” into the third division of the country (in 2003-2004, 2016-2018) or broke into the elite one. The last time, the promotion was also as fast as possible. Two seasons resulted in the same number of promotions: first – to the Superettan and then – to the Allsvenskan. At the same time, if it turned out to take the 5th place of the elite league from the very first trial, then the results worsened. Speaking about the current season, there was a chance to finally take the title in the Svenska Cupen. Still, having reached the final for the first time in its history, “the Yellow and Blacks”, as if “burnt out”, devastatingly lost to a far from grandee, Hacken, there. At the same time, the results are modest in the championship again: they are in the same 9th place, which they occupied in 2022, at the moment. July brought an opportunity to beat the sensational leader, Malmö, on the away field. Still, that success was followed by a home defeat made Norrköping with the same score.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Mjallby was able to win all 4 previous matches. Those victories include two successes of the current year, which took place both in the Svenska Cupen and the Allsvenskan.

Predictions



Bookmakers give a slight advantage to the hosts. Still, the guests are also pretty good, so, let’s focus on the neutral bet on “total: over 2.5” (odds: 1.93).

