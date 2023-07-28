Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.7 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On July 31, Studenternas IP (Uppsala) will host the match of the 17th round of the Swedish Allsvenskan, in which Sirius will compete with AIK. The battle will start at 19:10 CET.

Sirius



The club hasn’t shown anything special throughout its rather long history. A considerable part of it had to be spent at the third, almost semi-amateur level, of Swedish football. It had been “hanging” out there until 2006 and in the interval of 2010-2013. Still, then it turned out gradually, but steadily, to add in the game. The team finally returned to the Superettan after a couple of seasons in 2014 to Allsvenskan (that happened for the first time since the 70s of the previous century), where “the Blue and Blacks” immediately (in 2017) reached the 7th place. It was not possible to repeat the higher mentioned result – all subsequent draws brought a maximum of the 10th position. For instance, the club finished in the 11th position in 2022 and, nowadays, it has rolled back one more step in the table. Moreover, there were the misfires in the first 9 rounds: 4 draws and 5 defeats. Finally, it broke through at the end of spring (the team won three times). July, after the pointless battles against Malmo and Hammarby, resulted in an away success in the confrontation with Degerfors. The team scored twice in the match with Mjallby, but eventually lost with a 2-3 score at the home arena.

AIK



The team issued its next, 12th championship title in 2018. “The Gnaget” did not win new trophies, but it climbed to the 2nd place in 2021. The higher mentioned result is the last pick so far; it was replaced by a rollback to the 5th position in the previous draw. Speaking about the new Allsvenskan tournament, the team from the capital even went as far as fighting for survival. The representative of Stockholm took only 1 win and 4 draws in the first 12 rounds. Henning Berg, known as Manchester United football player of the times of Sir Alex Fergusson and already a really experienced coach, was called to raise the popular club from the bottom of the standings. He did not succeed everywhere, but the Norwegian specialist started well in Sweden. Speaking about July, his new wards took 7 points in 4 matches (the same number, which had been taken for the entire championship), eventually rising to the border of the relegation zone. Still, there is no doubt that it’s too early to relax.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Generally speaking, AIK has got not even an advantage, but dominance in head-to-head matches. At the same time, the teams ended their confrontations in a draw three times in the previous year and even in the spring.

Predictions



