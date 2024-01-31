Sint-Truiden vs Gent prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.77 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Thursday might not offer an abundance of football events, but against this backdrop, matches from the Belgian championship appear enticing. We present our exclusive prediction for the Sint-Truiden – Gent match.

Sint-Truiden

In the current championship, Sint-Truiden has had a variable performance, with 6 wins, as many losses, and a notable 10 draws. In the last round, the team narrowly avoided defeat at home against Genk, managing to level the score in the final minute of regular time. The "Canaries" currently sit in the ninth position in the championship, trailing the top 6 by a significant 7 points.

Gent

The "Buffaloes" hold the fourth position in the championship, although the gap from the leader is substantial at 13 points. In the last round, the team struggled at home against Westerlo, salvaging a draw only in stoppage time with a 2-2 result. In that match, Israeli forward Gendelman scored a brace for the hosts. Looking across all competitions, Gent has not won in three consecutive matches, earning just one point in two league encounters and being eliminated from the Brugge Cup.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The opponents have already faced each other twice this season. In the league, Sint-Truiden took a 2-0 lead away but eventually played to a 2-2 draw. Another clash took place in the Belgian Cup, where Gent won away with a 1-0 scoreline. Sint-Truiden has not won in three consecutive league matches, accumulating only two points during this period.

Sint-Truiden vs Gent Prediction

This is yet another challenging battle with an unpredictable outcome. Sint-Truiden plays at home, but Gent is considered a slight favorite. The match is likely to hinge on the conversion of chances, as it is expected to be a closely contested encounter. We suggest placing a bet on both teams scoring.