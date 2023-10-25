Sint-Truiden - RWDM Molenbeek prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the framework of the 12th round of the Belgian Ligue Jupilee, there will be a match between St. Truiden and Molenbeek. The meeting will take place at the Stade Stijen on October 27. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 CET.

Sint-Truiden

The club has never won anything like this. Their peak was a one-time vice-championship, in 1965, and a pair of defeats in the Belgian Cup final. In recent times, it has worked out at least more or less to get a foothold at the level of the Joupile Ligue - the extreme rise from the 2nd division of the country took place in 2015. In general, the "canaries" have gradually consolidated their status as a mid-table team in the "top flight". Thus, the last draw ended for them in 9th position.

At the start of the new season, the team looks familiar and goes in the middle of the table. After 11 matches played, St. Truiden has 13 points and the 10th position.

RWDM Molenbeek

The club should not be confused with its predecessor, and almost namesake. Of course, the current project came about as a reaction of local fans to the fact that Molenbeek proper, the Belgian champion from 1975, went bankrupt. After the restart they managed to reach the 2nd division of the country, but they were stuck there. The project reached a new level due to the funds invested by a new majority investor, John Textor - by the way, his shares are in such projects as Botafogo, Lyon and even Crystal Palace.

As a result, at the 2nd attempt they managed to reach the Jupile Liga, where they will try to consolidate their mid-table status this season. So far Molenbeek are on the 11th line and just two points away from the relegation zone.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

St. Truiden can not win four matches in a row.

RWDM have a similar series, which consists of five matches.

The teams have not met each other in official matches.

Prediction

The teams are about equal in level and occupy neighboring places in the standings. I assume that they will be able to show bright attacking soccer, as both need points to break away from the relegation zone. I will bet on Total More than 2.5.