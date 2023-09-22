Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.666 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Sunday, September 24th, at Bramall Lane stadium, the local Sheffield United will host Newcastle United in the final match of the sixth round of the English Premier League. The chief referee for the encounter, Stuart Attwell, will kick off proceedings at 17:30 Central European Time.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United is one of the founding clubs of the English Premier League. However, appearances in the top division of English football have been infrequent for the "Blades." Since the early seasons of the Premier League, the club spent only three seasons in the top-flight from 1995 onwards. In the previous campaign, "United" competed in the Championship and secured direct promotion to the Premier League by finishing in second place in the final table.

The start of the current season once again hints that a battle for survival is inevitable for the "Blades." Under the management of Paul Heckingbottom, the team has only garnered one point, having lost four out of five matches played. Only Everton, Burnley, and Luton have a worse position, but the latter two have an additional match to play, which could potentially worsen Sheffield United's situation.

On the other hand, Sheffield United's fixture list hasn't been kind to them either. The "Blades" have already faced two top Premier League clubs, Manchester City and Tottenham, and lost narrowly in both matches. They even led against Tottenham until the 90+8th minute but astonishingly conceded, failing to secure even a draw.

Newcastle

A club that was competing in the Championship as recently as the 2016/17 season now finds itself in the Champions League. After several disappointing seasons in which Newcastle did not finish higher than tenth, they achieved a fourth-place finish in the previous season, surpassing Liverpool, Tottenham, and Chelsea. Thanks to their successful campaign, the "Magpies" earned the right to participate in the group stage of the Champions League.

The current season for Newcastle began ambiguously. Following a resounding 5-1 victory over Aston Villa in the first round, the "Magpies" suffered three consecutive defeats. While the two losses to English football giants Manchester City and Liverpool were by narrow margins, they were defeated by Brighton with a two-goal difference. In the most recent Premier League round, Newcastle managed to defeat Brentford by a single goal. Additionally, on Tuesday, September 19th, they secured a goalless draw against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Noteworthy Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The two teams have met numerous times in various competitions, including the Premier League and the Championship, as well as in friendly matches. In the last four encounters, Newcastle emerged victorious on each occasion, with Sheffield United managing only one narrow win, even though they played with a numerical advantage from the start of the second half. Notably, Sheffield United's manager, Paul Heckingbottom, has faced Newcastle three times and lost all three encounters. On the other hand, Newcastle's coach, Eddie Howe, has a slightly better record, with two losses and one draw in three matches against Sheffield.

Prediction

Despite Sheffield United's less than stellar start in the Premier League, Newcastle will aim to compete for a place in European competitions this season. However, their current opponent, Sheffield United, is in poor form, and their main achievement may be ensuring another season in the top division of English football. I believe that Newcastle will win by a margin of two goals or more, and my bet is on a handicap of -1 for the "Magpies."