Saudi Arabia vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Saudi Arabia vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Saudi Arabia vs Thailand prediction
Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia
Asian Cup 25 jan 2024, 10:00 Saudi Arabia - Thailand
-
- : -
International, Doha, Education City Stadium
Thailand Thailand
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Saudi Arabia
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Among the Asian Cup events scheduled for Thursday, we have singled out the clash between Saudi Arabia and Thailand. The match forecast for these opponents has been crafted by our analysts.

Saudi Arabia

So far, everything is going according to plan for Saudi Arabia, with two victories and a guaranteed advancement from the group stage. The only task remaining is to secure the top spot in the quartet, and avoiding a loss in the upcoming match will be sufficient for that. The team commenced the tournament with a hard-fought victory against Oman – 2:1, overcoming a deficit by the 78th minute and scoring the decisive goal in extra time. The match against Kyrgyzstan posed no problems, as they secured a 2:0 victory, with the opponent playing with nine players for most of the second half.

Thailand

Things are looking good for Thailand as well, with the team certain to progress from the group, even potentially from the third position if necessary. Currently, the team sits in second place in their quartet, accumulating 4 points from two encounters. They defeated Kyrgyzstan 2:0 in their opening match and played to a goalless draw against Oman in the second match. There's now a chance for Thailand to clinch the top spot in the group by defeating the formidable Saudi Arabia.

Head-to-Head History

Historical statistics reveal Saudi Arabia's dominance in head-to-head encounters with Thailand, boasting 9 victories and one draw. However, it's worth noting that the last meeting between these teams occurred in 2017.

Match Prediction for Saudi Arabia vs Thailand

We anticipate a battle between group leaders, and from a tournament perspective, a draw would suit Saudi Arabia, while Thailand would find it satisfactory for securing second place. The opponents may engage in a less eventful match, though in such situations, someone often plays for the win. Taking a risk, we'll place our bet on a clear victory for Saudi Arabia.

Prediction on game Win Saudi Arabia
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
