Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023

On November 1, the 1/16 finals of the Italian Cup will take place between Sassuolo and Spezie. Representatives from different divisions will compete in this match, which means the confrontation will be interesting.

Sassuolo

Last month was a complete disappointment for Sassuolo. The team played four matches in October and never won. The team has two defeats and two draws.

First, Sassuolo lost to Monza with a score of 1:0, then there was a draw with Lecce - 1:1, after that there was a defeat to Lazio with a score of 0:2, and in the last round there was a draw match with Bologna " - 1:1.

There were some bright spots this season as the team beat Inter 2-1 and Juventus 4-2.

Spezia

The “Eaglets” were relegated from Serie A at the end of last season and are on an undefeated streak in the country’s second strongest division. By the way, most matches ended not in victories, but in draws.

Interestingly, Spezia have drawn their last three games. Moreover, two of these meetings ended without any goals scored.

In the last round, in the match against Palermo, Spezia led 2:0, but then conceded two goals in the second half.

In any case, Spezia needs to score points in any case, since the team is at the bottom of the standings.

Prediction and statistics

It is obvious that Sassuolo are set as favorites in the match. The odds for their victory are 1.65, while the odds for Spezia's victory can be bet at 5.40.

Sassuolo beat Juventus and Inter, but they should definitely cope with a modest opponent without any problems. The latest results will provide additional motivation for the hosts to break the winless streak. I'll take the home team's victory.