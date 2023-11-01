RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023

Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction
Sassuolo Sassuolo
Coppa Italia Today, 13:00 Sassuolo - Spezia
-
- : -
Italy,
Spezia Spezia
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Sassuolo
Odds: 1.65

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On November 1, the 1/16 finals of the Italian Cup will take place between Sassuolo and Spezie. Representatives from different divisions will compete in this match, which means the confrontation will be interesting.

Sassuolo

Last month was a complete disappointment for Sassuolo. The team played four matches in October and never won. The team has two defeats and two draws.

First, Sassuolo lost to Monza with a score of 1:0, then there was a draw with Lecce - 1:1, after that there was a defeat to Lazio with a score of 0:2, and in the last round there was a draw match with Bologna " - 1:1.

There were some bright spots this season as the team beat Inter 2-1 and Juventus 4-2.

Spezia

The “Eaglets” were relegated from Serie A at the end of last season and are on an undefeated streak in the country’s second strongest division. By the way, most matches ended not in victories, but in draws.

Interestingly, Spezia have drawn their last three games. Moreover, two of these meetings ended without any goals scored.

In the last round, in the match against Palermo, Spezia led 2:0, but then conceded two goals in the second half.

In any case, Spezia needs to score points in any case, since the team is at the bottom of the standings.

Prediction and statistics

It is obvious that Sassuolo are set as favorites in the match. The odds for their victory are 1.65, while the odds for Spezia's victory can be bet at 5.40. N

Sassuolo beat Juventus and Inter, but they should definitely cope with a modest opponent without any problems. The latest results will provide additional motivation for the hosts to break the winless streak. I'll take the home team's victory.

Prediction on game Win Sassuolo
Odds: 1.65

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC prediction Super League India Today, 10:30 Mumbai City vs Punjab prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Mumbai City FC Odds: 1.89 Punjab FC Recommended MelBet
Torino vs Frosinone prediction Coppa Italia Today, 16:00 Torino vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Torino Odds: 1.85 Frosinone Bet now MelBet
New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction NHL Today, 18:00 New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 New York Rangers Odds: 1.52 Carolina Hurricanes Bet now MelBet
Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction NHL Today, 18:30 Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Boston Bruins Odds: 1.58 Toronto Maple Leafs Recommended MelBet
Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 nov 2023, 04:45 Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Melbourne City FC Odds: 2 Sydney FC Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:30 Müller criticized Bayern players after German Cup disgrace Football news Today, 06:00 The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher Football news Today, 05:30 Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup Football news Today, 05:00 Casemiro is injured. He will miss an important Manchester United match Football news Today, 04:30 "We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup Football news Today, 04:00 Manchester United made their worst start since 1930 Football news Today, 03:30 Luis Suarez will play with Messi. The terms of the transfer have been announced Football news Today, 03:00 Messi named his main goals in his career Football news Today, 02:30 Top 10 worst transfers in Manchester United history published Football news Today, 02:09 Inter Miami's tour to China has been cancelled. Why is this bad for Messi?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mumbai City vs Punjab prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Torino vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023