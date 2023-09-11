Prediction on game Win Sarmiento Odds: 2.08 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On September 14, Estadio Eva Peron (Junin) will host the match of the 4th round of the Diego Maradona Cup (Copa de la Liga Profesional), in which Sarmiento will compete with Central Cordoba. The battle will start at 00:00 CET.

Sarmiento



The club has not made it into the top division of the country for more than three decades in a row. Moreover, then there were new departures, and it managed to take only the 21st place a year ago. Speaking about the Primera 2023, the result was already more attractive – the team scored exactly three dozen goals, which was enough to rise to the top 20 (despite the fact that it was really “deflated” at the finish line). Taking into account the higher mentioned results, the start in the Diego Maradona Trophy can be considered successful. There, the team, which had 1 victory in 11 previous rounds of the championship, was able to consistently win in the battles against Tigre and even Boca Juniors, despite all the troubles of the grandee. Still, the autumn began with the fact that Defensa y Justicia came out to “snatch” a 1-1 draw, scoring in the second half.

Central Cordoba



The team is much like its opponent. It has also recently returned to the Argentine top division after a long break – it was 48 years long in this case. Moreover, the club played at the level of the third division of the country a couple of years earlier. It is reasonable to add that there is no particular success in the Primera. For instance, the previous season brought only the 16th place of the championship. As for 2023, “the Railroad” got only 29 points, which is 1 point less than the asset of Sarmiento. Moreover, it also started hard in the Diego Maradona Cup – the team lost to both Newell’s Old Boys and Godoy Cruz (and the club had lost on penalties in the Cup battle against Independiente before). Only the struggle with Platense gave an opportunity to win, which happened in a pretty stormy way: having led by 2 goals, the club allowed the guests to equalize, but Angelini achieved the winning 3-2 score in the 87th minute of the game.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Most of the matches, 4 out of 6, ended in draws, and there happened the only victory of Central Cordoba. Sarmiento won for the first time thanks to Gondou’s only goal in May of the current draw.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that there is a clear favourite in the following battle. The team, which started well in the cup tournament, is playing at the home arena – thus, we are waiting for Sarmiento to win (odd: 2.08).

