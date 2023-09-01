Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.75 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

On September 4, Estádio do Morumbi (Sao Paulo) will host the match of the 22nd round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Sao Paulo will compete with Curitiba. The battle will start at 00:30 CET.

Sao Paulo



The club is spending another mediocre season. That is the reality for the multiple champion of the country, which took the Copa Libertadores three times. Speaking about the previous year, “the Tricolor” took only the 9th place in the final standings. Nowadays, the grandee is even below the level of 2022, gaining only 28 points after 21 matches. There was also a kind of outlet in the form of the Copa Sudamericana, where there was a return quarter-final match against LDU (Quito) only this week. At the same time, six previous rounds of the Brasileiro are characterized by the games without a win. “The Tricolor” has been recently able to reach an honourable goalless draw in the battle against Botafogo, which is the undisputed leader of the current Serie A draw. That success was followed by the defeat made by an outsider, America Mineiro. Moreover, Pato (the ex-player of Milan who is only 33) equalized the score in the 81st minute of the game, but then the hosts managed to achieve a 2-1 result.

Curitiba



The team may well be labelled as the so-called “football lift”. “The Coxa Branca” was in the Serie B in 2018-2019 and 2021 and returned only in the previous season, finishing in the 15th place, which was close to the relegation zone. This time, only America Mineiro has got fewer points, 13 to 14. The worst thing for the fans is that the lion’s share of the points (10) was taken in a short period of 4 matches in July. Then, having already played 5 rounds of the Brasileiro, it could not even “catch” a draw – the team invariably lost to everyone in a row. As a result, there are already 7 points to the rescue zone, half of which has been earned during the entire championship.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Taking into account 11 previous matches, Curitiba was able to win only once. Still, Sao Paulo became the winner in the higher mentioned segment only four times. The rest of the matches, including the spring one, brought the draws.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider the guests to be a clear outsider. They were completely “blown” away, so, let’s bet on Sao Paulo with “a -1.0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.75).