Saint-Étienne vs Troyes prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

Saint-Etienne vs Troyes prediction
Saint-Etienne Saint-Etienne
Ligue 2 France 12 feb 2024, 14:45 Saint-Etienne - Troyes
France, Saint-Etienne, Stade Geoffroy Guichard
Troyes Troyes
Odds: 1.89

The French Ligue 2 may emerge as a promising betting market, hence we have prepared our exclusive prediction for the match between Saint-Étienne and Troyes.

Saint-Étienne

After 23 rounds, Saint-Étienne occupies a modest 12th position in the league table. Even in such circumstances, aspirations for promotion linger, with a mere 4-point deficit from the top 5 and games in hand. In the last round, the team suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat away to Dunkirk, despite showing parity with the opposition. This mentioned loss marks the second consecutive setback, emphasizing the urgency to halt this unfavorable streak.

Troyes

Just last season, Troyes competed in the elite tier of French football, yet now the team risks relegation from the second division. Currently seated in 16th place, the club maintains a slender 3-point cushion from the relegation zone. In the previous round, a 2-1 victory was secured at home against Bordeaux, with the winning goal struck in the 90+3 minute. The team has showcased commendable form over the past five matches, accumulating 8 points with only one defeat.

Interesting facts about the match and their head-to-head encounters:

The first-round encounter proved tense, as Saint-Étienne managed to snatch an away victory with a goal in the 90+3 minute, securing a 1-0 win. Troyes has only clinched one away victory, alongside 7 draws and 4 defeats. Saint-Étienne's home record is not impressive, with 4 wins, 5 losses, and 3 draws.

Saint-Étienne vs Troyes Prediction

Both teams exhibit inconsistency despite their tournament aspirations. On paper, Saint-Étienne is favored, owing to the advantage of their home ground. Troyes, however, is in decent form and could pose significant resistance. Expect a closely contested match with few clear-cut chances. We deem a wager on under 2.5 goals as viable.

