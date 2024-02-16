RU RU NG NG
Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Premier League South Africa 18 feb 2024, 08:30 Royal AM - Kaizer Chiefs
South Africa,
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
The Premier League of the Republic of South Africa resumes after a lengthy hiatus. On Sunday, February 18, the next matches of the 18th round will be played, with Royal AM facing Kaizer Chiefs. This match is set to commence at 14:30 Central European Time.

Royal AM

Occupying a spot in the lower echelons of the Premier League table in South Africa, they currently sit in 14th place out of 16 teams, amassing 18 points from 15 matches. In their last five matches, Royal AM secured two victories, suffered two defeats, and played to a draw once. In their previous encounter, they endured a devastating 0-3 defeat.

Kaizer Chiefs

A team positioned closer to the summit of the league table, Kaizer Chiefs currently holds 24 points from 16 matches, securing the sixth spot in the Premier League. They trail the third-place team by five points. In their recent matches, they attained three victories, registered one draw, and suffered a single loss. Notably, they played to a 1-1 draw in their previous fixture.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the current season, the teams played to a 1-1 draw.
  • Kaizer Chiefs remain unbeaten in four consecutive matches.

Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

This match pits a team from the lower part of the league table against one from the upper echelons. Nonetheless, in my opinion, the game will pose challenges for both teams. Nevertheless, I am inclined to wager on Kaizer Chiefs to emerge victorious at odds of 2.1.

