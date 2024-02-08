Roma vs Inter prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 2.19 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 24th round of Serie A, a top-notch encounter is set to unfold between Inter and Roma. The match prediction for these teams has been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Roma

Roma currently holds the fifth position in Serie A, but the team has significantly improved since the departure of Jose Mourinho and the appointment of club legend Daniele De Rossi as the head coach. Under the guidance of the young coach, the "Wolves" have secured three consecutive victories against Verona (2-1), Salernitana (2-1), and Cagliari (4-0). However, it's worth noting that all these opponents are engaged in the battle for survival. The match against Inter will be the first serious test for De Rossi.

Inter

Inter leads in Serie A and clinched a crucial victory in the previous round against their main pursuer, Juventus (1-0). Now, Inter holds a 4-point advantage over Juventus with one game in hand. Simone Inzaghi's team dominated the entire game, and the three points were secured through an own goal by Juventus defender Federico Gatti. Inter has remained unbeaten in Serie A for 16 consecutive matches.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Roma has won only 1 out of the last 14 matches against Inter.

In the current season, Inter defeated Roma 1-0.

In the 215 matches between these teams, Inter holds the advantage in victories with a record of 96-62.

Match prediction for Roma vs Inter

With the departure of Jose Mourinho, Roma has displayed a more vibrant style of play. Therefore, we predict that there will be more than 3 goals in this match.