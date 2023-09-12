RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023

Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
Red Bull Bragantino Red Bull Bragantino
Serie A Brazil 14 sep 2023, 20:30 Red Bull Bragantino - Gremio
-
- : -
Brazil,
Gremio Gremio
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.94

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

On September 15, Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid (Bragança Paulista) will host the match of the 23rd round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Red Bull Bragantino will compete with Gremio. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Red Bull Bragantino


The club has shown quite different results in recent years. If it managed to reach the final of the Copa Sudamericana in 2021, it was also in combination with the 6th place in the Brasileiro, then “the Lions” fell back to the 12th final position in the next cycle. Comparing the higher mentioned results to the current ones, it turned out to be a little better. The team was somewhat disappointed with its performance in the Copa Sudamericana: it overcame the group stage, but, after exchanging the draws, lost on penalties to America Mineiro, which was in crisis at the inner arena, in the 1/8 finals. Still, the championship brought pretty good achievements. Cuiaba was defeated with a 2-0 score at the home arena, however, then, there was a goalless draw on the field of Cruzeiro. That was enough to take the 6th position and 32 points in the current standings.

Gremio


The team, speaking about the previous season, was forced to play in the Serie B. It periodically happens to many local giants. Fortunately, “the Musketeers” were able, like many before them, to be promoted on the very first attempt, albeit from the 2nd place in 2022. And now Luis Suarez (they wrote that he would either retire due to a knee injury or move to Messi to play for Inter Miami, but the legendary Uruguayan footballer stayed and scored already 6 goals) and the company were able to become the leaders at a higher level. This time, they have got the victories in the battles against Cruzeiro (3-0) and Cuiaba (2-0) in the previous rounds – this allows them to be in the 3rd position with 39 points. Still, Flamengo has got the same number of the points, although “the Vultures” have played one match more (22 versus 21).

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents strictly exchanged home victories in the first 6 matches in a row. And only the current season, in a match after a two-year pause, brought a 3-3 draw.

Predictions


Bookmakers expect Bragantino to win. Still, Gremio is also in a good shape, so, we bet on neutral “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.94).

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.94

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 17:00 Gimnasia La Plata vs Velez Sarsfield prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Gimnasia LP Odds: 1.909 Velez Sarsfield Recommended MelBet
Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:00 Sarmiento vs Central Cordoba prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Sarmiento Odds: 2.08 Central Cordoba de Santiago Bet now 1xBet
Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Flamengo vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Flamengo Odds: 1.76 Athletico Paranaense Bet now BetWinner
Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Internacional vs Sao Paulo prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Internacional Odds: 1.98 Sao Paulo Recommended Linebet
Serie A Brazil 14 sep 2023, 18:00 Fortaleza vs Corinthians prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Fortaleza Odds: 1.76 Corinthians Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:14 Nottingham Forest player disqualified for breaching betting rules Football news Today, 14:42 UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the Croatian Football Association Football news Today, 13:52 Financial problems again in Barcelona Football news Today, 13:17 The Polish national team fired the manager Football news Today, 12:35 Handanovic plans to retire after this season Football news Today, 11:53 Cancelo and Felix received a challenge from the management of Barcelona Football news Today, 11:18 Manchester United want to strengthen four positions Football news Today, 10:16 They compiled a rating of the favorites of the UEFA EURO 2024 Football news Today, 09:37 The German Football Federation has started negotiations with Nagelsmann Football news Today, 08:30 The Real Madrid leader told the secret of how he was able to get rid of permanent injuries
Sport Predictions
Football Today Gimnasia La Plata vs Velez Sarsfield prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football Today Sarmiento vs Central Cordoba prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football Today Flamengo vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football Today Internacional vs Sao Paulo prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Fortaleza vs Corinthians prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Santos vs Cruzeiro prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Coritiba vs Bahia prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 15 sep 2023 Bayern vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 15 sep 2023 Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023