On September 15, Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid (Bragança Paulista) will host the match of the 23rd round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Red Bull Bragantino will compete with Gremio. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Red Bull Bragantino



The club has shown quite different results in recent years. If it managed to reach the final of the Copa Sudamericana in 2021, it was also in combination with the 6th place in the Brasileiro, then “the Lions” fell back to the 12th final position in the next cycle. Comparing the higher mentioned results to the current ones, it turned out to be a little better. The team was somewhat disappointed with its performance in the Copa Sudamericana: it overcame the group stage, but, after exchanging the draws, lost on penalties to America Mineiro, which was in crisis at the inner arena, in the 1/8 finals. Still, the championship brought pretty good achievements. Cuiaba was defeated with a 2-0 score at the home arena, however, then, there was a goalless draw on the field of Cruzeiro. That was enough to take the 6th position and 32 points in the current standings.

Gremio



The team, speaking about the previous season, was forced to play in the Serie B. It periodically happens to many local giants. Fortunately, “the Musketeers” were able, like many before them, to be promoted on the very first attempt, albeit from the 2nd place in 2022. And now Luis Suarez (they wrote that he would either retire due to a knee injury or move to Messi to play for Inter Miami, but the legendary Uruguayan footballer stayed and scored already 6 goals) and the company were able to become the leaders at a higher level. This time, they have got the victories in the battles against Cruzeiro (3-0) and Cuiaba (2-0) in the previous rounds – this allows them to be in the 3rd position with 39 points. Still, Flamengo has got the same number of the points, although “the Vultures” have played one match more (22 versus 21).

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The opponents strictly exchanged home victories in the first 6 matches in a row. And only the current season, in a match after a two-year pause, brought a 3-3 draw.

Predictions



Bookmakers expect Bragantino to win. Still, Gremio is also in a good shape, so, we bet on neutral “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.94).

