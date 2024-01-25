Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Prediction on game W2(+12,5) Odds: 1.66 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

January 25th will witness a EuroLeague encounter between Real Madrid and Olympiacos. The match forecast for this clash can be found on the pages of our resource.

Real Madrid

The Madrid-based club has displayed formidable prowess in this EuroLeague season, securing 19 victories in 22 encounters. The team confidently maintains its leadership, with a four-game lead over the closest competitor. In their recent match, Real experienced a rare setback, losing with a significant margin of 74:98 against Monaco on the road. It is noteworthy that Madrid has triumphed in all 11 EuroLeague home matches this season. Llull and Tavares may miss the match due to injuries.

Olympiacos

Olympiacos is also enjoying a commendable season, occupying the sixth position in the regular standings with 12 victories in 22 matches. In their last game, the Greeks convincingly defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv at home with a score of 89:72. Ahead lies intense competition, as three pursuers share the same number of victories, trailing only on additional metrics. Ideally, the team needs to secure a spot in the top 6. Due to injury, Fall is forced to miss this match.

Head-to-Head History

The clubs have a significant history of head-to-head encounters, playing with varying degrees of success. In the initial round, Real Madrid managed to secure an away victory with a score of 77:71.

Match prediction Real Madrid - Olympiacos

Madrid performs impeccably at home, making them substantial favorites in this pairing. However, even in such circumstances, Olympiacos is capable of offering a worthy resistance. Anticipate an engaging contest, with suspense potentially lingering until the final seconds of the match. We consider a bet on the victory of the guests with a handicap of +12.5 points to be promising in this scenario.