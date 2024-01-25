RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction
Real Madrid
EuroLeague 26 jan 2024, 14:45 Real Madrid - Olympiacos
Madrid, WiZink Center
Olympiacos
Prediction on game W2(+12,5)
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

January 25th will witness a EuroLeague encounter between Real Madrid and Olympiacos. The match forecast for this clash can be found on the pages of our resource.

Real Madrid

The Madrid-based club has displayed formidable prowess in this EuroLeague season, securing 19 victories in 22 encounters. The team confidently maintains its leadership, with a four-game lead over the closest competitor. In their recent match, Real experienced a rare setback, losing with a significant margin of 74:98 against Monaco on the road. It is noteworthy that Madrid has triumphed in all 11 EuroLeague home matches this season. Llull and Tavares may miss the match due to injuries.

Olympiacos

Olympiacos is also enjoying a commendable season, occupying the sixth position in the regular standings with 12 victories in 22 matches. In their last game, the Greeks convincingly defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv at home with a score of 89:72. Ahead lies intense competition, as three pursuers share the same number of victories, trailing only on additional metrics. Ideally, the team needs to secure a spot in the top 6. Due to injury, Fall is forced to miss this match.

Head-to-Head History

The clubs have a significant history of head-to-head encounters, playing with varying degrees of success. In the initial round, Real Madrid managed to secure an away victory with a score of 77:71.

Match prediction Real Madrid - Olympiacos

Madrid performs impeccably at home, making them substantial favorites in this pairing. However, even in such circumstances, Olympiacos is capable of offering a worthy resistance. Anticipate an engaging contest, with suspense potentially lingering until the final seconds of the match. We consider a bet on the victory of the guests with a handicap of +12.5 points to be promising in this scenario.

Prediction on game W2(+12,5)
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 25 jan 2024, 03:30 Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Coco Gauff Odds: 1.71 Arina Sabalenka Recommended 1xBet
South East Melbourne vs Sydney prediction NBL 25 jan 2024, 03:30 South East Melbourne vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 South East Melbourne Odds: 1.99 Sydney Bet now 1xBet
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 25 jan 2024, 03:45 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.97 Adelaide United Bet now MelBet
Diana Yastremska vs Zheng Qinwen prediction Australian Open 25 jan 2024, 05:00 Diana Yastremska vs Zheng Qinwen prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Odds: 1.79 Recommended 1xBet
South Korea vs Malaysia prediction Asian Cup 25 jan 2024, 06:30 South Korea vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 South Korea Odds: 1.61 Malaysia Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:07 Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:17 Arsenal will compete for Osimhen; Ivory Coast has replaced head coaсh. Daily Digest for Januаry 24 Football news Today, 17:15 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round Football news Today, 17:10 All participants in the Playoff Round AFCON 2023 Football news Today, 17:05 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:01 Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON Football news Today, 16:55 Liverpool advanced to the final of the Carabao Cup Football news Today, 16:50 They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago Football news Today, 16:28 Bayern Munich emerged victorious against Union Berlin in a rescheduled Bundesliga match Football news Today, 15:58 Tottenham vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel
Sport Predictions
Tennis 25 jan 2024 Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball 25 jan 2024 South East Melbourne vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Tennis 25 jan 2024 Diana Yastremska vs Zheng Qinwen prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 South Korea vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Jordan vs Bahrain prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Saudi Arabia vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball 25 jan 2024 Fenerbahçe vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024